UK Atomic Energy Authority and Bassetlaw District Council to collaborate on Fusion Energy Cafe

The United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and Bassetlaw District Council are delighted to announce a new and truly unique collaboration – the Fusion Energy Café.

The not-for-profit Café, housed in The Bridge Skills Hub, Worksop, is being created with funding from Bassetlaw District Council and the Fusion Foundations programme, the Government's £184 million programme to develop the facilities, infrastructure, and skills to support a thriving fusion sector in the UK. The café will play host to community engagements highlighting the job, business, and wider social opportunities in fusion energy as the West Burton Site - home to the future STEP prototype fusion plant - is developed.

UKAEA Head of Fusion Skills, Nick Walkden, said:

“We are proud to be working with Bassetlaw District Council on this unique and exciting community-focussed initiative in Worksop. The Fusion Energy Café will highlight the opportunities of fusion to local communities, including through the STEP Programme at West Burton, and push forwards our ambition to maximise the social benefits fusion has to offer.”

The Bridge Skills Hub, Worksop

Bassetlaw District Council Chief Executive, David Armiger said:

“This exciting collaboration will bring the process of fusion energy closer to our communities and help to inspire a generation of young people who could one day, work at the prototype fusion energy plant at West Burton or across wider STEM Industries. (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics)