Top marks for Nottinghamshire’s Historical Environment Record in recent audit

Nottinghamshire’s Historic Environment Record (HER) contains over 25,000 entries cataloguing sites dating from the Palaeolithic through to the 20th Century.

A recent audit, conducted in partnership with Historic England, praised Nottinghamshire HER’s “dynamic content” and “good record quality and record management,” and noted the “significant enhancement over last five years.”

Audits are carried out every five years to analyse how effectively local Historic Environment Records (HERs) are being maintained and improved.

The HER contains records of designated heritage assets such as Listed Buildings, Scheduled Monuments and Registered Parks and Gardens, as well as undesignated ones such as other historic buildings and structures, archaeological sites and finds of all types, and historic landscapes.

Newark Castle

The records detail the area’s rich heritage, and include reports of surveys and excavations, plans, publications and a collection of air and ground photographs.

The audit looks at four key areas in particular: Content and Coverage, Data Standards and Security, Access and Engagement, and Infrastructure (Service Delivery). It looks at the quality of the records, how often the service engages in public outreach, and how written and online records are maintained and protected, alongside other elements.

David Littlewood, Historic Environment Manager at Nottinghamshire County Council, said:

“We are delighted with the results of our recent audit. Across all four areas, we consistently received top marks, with very minimal suggestions for improvement. It signifies that the Nottinghamshire HER is currently amongst the highest rated in the country! This is a great achievement for us and one we are all very proud of.

“We are over the moon that our hard work and dedication to improving the Nottinghamshire HER and engaging with the local community is being recognised. We look forward to working on further enhancing the record and improving access to our resources to ensure we maintain a dynamic high-quality service.”

Councillor Bert Bingham, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment, said:

“I am delighted that the hard work of the Historic Environment Record was recognised in their recent audit. Congratulations to everyone involved.

“The HER is an important record of our archaeological finds, listed buildings, registered parks and gardens, scheduled monuments and much more. It’s vital that we preserve our county’s heritage, history and legacy.”

The HER provides valuable insights for local planning and development, as well as for the Nottinghamshire community. It helps to protect heritage sites and opportunities for the community to connect to their local environment and landscapes.

Find out more about the Nottinghamshire HER: https://her.nottinghamshire.gov.uk