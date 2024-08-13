TNT's deep dive to Transform more lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday 14th September, three wonderful supporters of local charity Transforming Notts Together, will be skydiving to raise funds to help more people across Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of our trustees, Bishop Peter Hill and Angela Painter, will be joined by Steve Harwood, the husband of our Operations Lead, Leanne, to hurl themselves out of an aeroplane, 10,000 feet in the air!

What an amazing feat! But why are they doing this? Read on to find out what their support (and yours) will mean for TNT and Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 12 years, we have been working with over 300 churches, organisations and agencies across Nottinghamshire as we seek to help transform the lives of the neediest in our city and county. We do this by inspiring, equipping and connecting volunteers in local churches and communities to come alongside those who desperately need our love and offer to walk with them on their journey to a better life.

Our three brave skydivers!

We work with people in our local communities who are homeless (supporting them with our Wayfinder programme), lonely (starting and coordinating 76 Places of Welcome across the county), the grieving (offering free grief and loss training), those affected by poverty and more.

We are developing community hubs centred on supporting those in our communities who may need support with a range of needs.

To read more about the depth and range of our work, please head to: www.justgiving.com/campaign/skydivetnt