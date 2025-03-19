Thrill-seekers take 160ft plunge raising over £11,800 for Doncaster hospital charity

On Saturday, March 14, an inspiring group of 35 fundraisers took on the challenge of a lifetime, abseiling over 160 feet from a twin crane at Doncaster Royal Infirmary to raise vital funds for Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity.

This exhilarating event organised by DBTH Charity with the help of Big Bang Experiences saw individual participants and teams from across the hospital and our local community, including the Gresley Unit, Children’s Ward, Neonatal Unit, and International Students, come together to support their local hospital’s charity.

Participants have raised an incredible £11,844 to date, with funds supporting projects that enhance patient care and experience across DBTH.

Colleagues from the Gresley Unit, which cares for elderly patients at the hospital, were the largest team on the day with nine members, who collectively raised an impressive £2,821

DBTH Charity abseil.

The event’s individual top fundraiser, Andrea Butcher, raised an outstanding £1,050.

Sarah Dunning, Fundraising Manager for DBTH Charity said: “We have been overwhelmed with the support for the charity’s first abseil this weekend. Thank you to everyone who took part in the abseil and to those who supported participants– collectively your bravery and generosity will make a real difference to patient care and experience in our hospitals.”

Following the incredible success of this event, DBTH Charity is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for a second abseil event, taking place on Saturday, September 20.

Adventurous supporters can secure their place for £35, with a minimum sponsorship target of £200.

DBTH Charity abseil.

To sign up, visit: https://fundraise.dbthcharity.co.uk/event/big-dri-abseil.

As an exclusive offer, the first 20 people to register using the code SIGNMEUP will receive £10 off their registration fee. Act fast, as this code will automatically expire once 20 people have signed up!

About DBTH Charity:

Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity is the official charity which supports Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust to go above and beyond by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for our patients, visitors and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.

DBTH Charity abseil.

These additional extras would not be possible without the support of our community. With your help, we can continue to work hard with our Trust to fund innovative and exciting projects that make a difference to our patients, their families and our colleagues who care for them.

Visit the charity website to find out more: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/