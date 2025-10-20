Three Worksop care colleagues shortlisted for prestigious Great British Care Awards

Three team members from Whitwell Park in Worksop have been shortlisted for the Great British Care Awards – East Midlands region.

The prestigious awards celebrate excellence across the social care sector, recognising individuals who go above and beyond to provide outstanding support, compassion and innovation in their roles.

Whitwell Park, part of Milewood, is a specialist nursing service providing high-quality care for adults with learning disabilities. The home’s finalists are:

Gemma Marston, Clinical Deputy – Social Care Nurse Award

Sergio McInnes Santos – Care Worker Award

Clive Tshuma – Care Worker Award

All three have been recognised for their dedication and the positive difference they make every day to the lives of those they support.

Gemma said: “I’m absolutely honoured to be recognised in this way. Working in care is incredibly rewarding, and this nomination means a lot to me and the whole team.”

Sergio added: “Being shortlisted is such a wonderful surprise. I love what I do, and it’s great to see our efforts to make a difference being appreciated.”

Clive commented: “This recognition is really for everyone at Whitwell Park. We all work together to make sure our residents receive the best possible support.”

Regional Manager, Kelly Rose

The success doesn’t stop there. Kelly Rose, Regional Manager for Milewood, has also been shortlisted for the Registered Manager Award, while Milewood Chief Executive Martyn Heginbotham is a finalist in the Outstanding Contribution to Social Care category.

All nominees will now attend interviews with an independent judging panel before the winners are announced at the East Midlands awards ceremony later this year.

Martyn Heginbotham said: “I’m incredibly proud of our colleagues at Whitwell Park and across Milewood for this well-deserved recognition. Their compassion, professionalism, and commitment to the people we support exemplify what great social care is all about.”