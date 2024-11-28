The world’s first fusion energy café opens to fuel hungry minds

The world’s first fusion energy-themed café was officially inaugurated today, marking a milestone in public engagement with fusion energy science and technology.

The Fusion Energy Café, located within the Bridge Skills Hub, Worksop, aims to raise awareness and increase knowledge of fusion energy in a welcoming setting.

Featuring interactive displays, themed décor, nourishing refreshments, and guest talks, thespace serves as a platform to inspire interest in fusion energy. It showcases fusion energyas a sustainable, low carbon energy solution while highlighting its potential as atransformative technology for the future.

Fusion is set to become a key industry for the area with the planned construction of theSTEP (Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production) prototype fusion plant at the West Burtonsite.

Pictured: Climate Minister Kerry McCarthy officially opening the Fusion Energy Café in the Bridge Skills Hub, Worksop. (Credit United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority).

The Cafe’s opening is part of a broader effort to engage the local community in theprogramme, which will create skills development opportunities and jobs for local people.

The opening ceremony was led by Climate Minister, Kerry McCarthy, who said: “The Fusion Energy Café is a fantastic way to inspire a whole generation to learn more about thisgroundbreaking technology and its potential to deliver safe, sustainable, and low-carbonenergy, helping us in our fight against climate change.

“This initiative, inspired by the development of the STEP prototype power plant at WestBurton, will not only help to drive progress in clean energy but also bring valuable skills, jobs,and investment to the area.”

Cllr Jonathan Slater, Deputy Leader at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We are delighted to be working collaboratively with our partners on this groundbreaking venture toraise awareness and knowledge about the opportunities that fusion energy, science, andtechnology will bring to our communities.

“The Fusion Energy Cafe will provide a vital link in supporting the skills outreach learning forSTEP and STEM, (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) as we look to upskillyoung people in the district, ready for a range of exciting employment opportunities in thefuture.”

The Fusion Energy Café is funded by the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority(UKAEA), Bassetlaw District Council (BDC) and North Notts Business Improvement District(NNBID).

In addition to showcasing fusion energy, the café will provide work placements for individuals with disabilities, those not currently in education, employment, or training (NEET), and individuals who have been long-term unemployed.

The Fusion Energy Café is proudly operated by local entrepreneur, Diana Kaponas.Nick Walkden, Head of Fusion Skills at UKAEA, said: “We are proud to be working withBassetlaw District Council and North Notts Business Improvement District on this unique andexciting community-focused initiative in Worksop.

“The Fusion Energy Café will highlight the potential of fusion energy to local communities,particularly through the STEP Programme at West Burton, while advancing our commitmentto unlocking the social benefits fusion can bring.”

Sally Gillborn MBE, Chief Executive at North Notts BID, said: "The opening of the Fusion Energy Café delivers on the commitment we outlined in our 2022-2027 business planto create a community cafe that will provide hands-on hospitality skills development andworking experience for people with learning difficulties.

“Through this collaboration with Bassetlaw District Council and UKAEA, and with Diana’s support with the day-to-day running, we are excited to see how the presence of the Café atthe Skills Bridge Hub will grow as a space to educate the community on the fusion energyindustry, which will have an important role for employment opportunities in the future of thedistrict.”

The Café’s opening was preceded by Minister McCarthy’s visit to West Burton, the home of STEP, where the UK’s first prototype fusion energy powerplant will be built, located nearWorksop.

Fusion energy has the potential to offer safe, sustainable and low carbon energy forgenerations to come. It could be transformative for energy security and important in the fight against climate change.

The Fusion Energy Café’s opening hours are: Monday – Friday, 8.30am to 5pm, Saturday, 9am to 3pm.