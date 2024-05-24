Supporting our armed forces in the community
A new Armed Forces Plan for the next four years has been backed by Cabinet members, building on the Council’s Armed Forces Covenant commitment, to make sure help is there locally for former personnel and their families who need it.
According to the 2021 census nearly five thousand Bassetlaw residents have served in the Forces or the reserves, the third highest total in the county after Nottingham City and Newark and Sherwood.
Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Armed Forces Champion and veteran said: “We must continue to support our current and former armed forces personnel and their families across the district to make sure they can access the help they need in their communities.”
“It is important we continue to recognise our servicemen and women for their dedication and sacrifice made for our country.”
The Bassetlaw District Council Armed Forces Covenant Action Plan pledges support for veterans and reservists in several ways, including improving local service provision with partners and other agencies, providing social activities and support of peers, as well as marking events to commemorate the contribution of the armed forces such as Armed Forces Day.
As part of the plan, a Bassetlaw veterans’ network has been set up, this aims to share national and local information in a consistent way.
The Council is also working hard to retain its Gold Employer Recognition award, which it achieved in August 2022, that recognises its work to help veterans with access to employment opportunities and inspiring others to do the same.