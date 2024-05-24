Supporting our armed forces in the community

By Tina MastersContributor
Published 24th May 2024, 14:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
While preparations to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings are being made, Bassetlaw District Council is making sure members of the armed forces community are well supported, acknowledged for their contribution and able to access key services.

A new Armed Forces Plan for the next four years has been backed by Cabinet members, building on the Council’s Armed Forces Covenant commitment, to make sure help is there locally for former personnel and their families who need it.

According to the 2021 census nearly five thousand Bassetlaw residents have served in the Forces or the reserves, the third highest total in the county after Nottingham City and Newark and Sherwood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Armed Forces Champion and veteran said: “We must continue to support our current and former armed forces personnel and their families across the district to make sure they can access the help they need in their communities.”

Most Popular
Supporting our armed forces in the communitySupporting our armed forces in the community
Supporting our armed forces in the community

“It is important we continue to recognise our servicemen and women for their dedication and sacrifice made for our country.”

The Bassetlaw District Council Armed Forces Covenant Action Plan pledges support for veterans and reservists in several ways, including improving local service provision with partners and other agencies, providing social activities and support of peers, as well as marking events to commemorate the contribution of the armed forces such as Armed Forces Day.

As part of the plan, a Bassetlaw veterans’ network has been set up, this aims to share national and local information in a consistent way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Council is also working hard to retain its Gold Employer Recognition award, which it achieved in August 2022, that recognises its work to help veterans with access to employment opportunities and inspiring others to do the same.

Related topics:Bassetlaw District CouncilCouncilArmed Forces CovenantSherwoodNottingham City