Successful ladies' night raises £3,000 for Aurora Wellbeing Centre

The popular summer event welcomed guests to an evening of relaxation, entertainment, and community spirit. On arrival, guests were treated to a glass of Pimms and canapés before enjoying a variety of activities including hand massages, angel card readings, and shopping from over 20 local stallholders selling crafts, fashion, and beauty products.

Live music from local performer Anne Fotheringham created a lively atmosphere, and the night also featured an impromptu fashion show with outfits from the Aurora charity shop, modelled by volunteers. The buffet, generously provided by Greencore, was well received, and guests enjoyed light refreshments served in Valerie’s Tea Room throughout the evening.

A raffle with prizes donated by local businesses proved especially popular and contributed significantly to the total funds raised. Special thanks go to Grace and Brett from Barclays, who volunteered their time to support the event on the night.

All proceeds from the evening will go directly towards the ongoing work of Aurora Wellbeing Centre’s Beauty and Holistic therapies, which provides free support for people in Bassetlaw affected by cancer and other health conditions.

Aurora offers a range of beauty and holistic therapy treatments to support wellbeing, boost confidence, and provide relaxation. While we specialise in care for those affected by cancer, our treatments are open to everyone—and by booking, you’re also helping to support our work in the community. View treatments and prices at: aurorawellbeing.org.uk/aurora-support/beauty-therapy/. To book please call 07827 231001.

Aurora’s team expressed thanks to everyone who attended the event, supported the raffle, volunteered on the night, or contributed in any way.

For more information about Aurora’s services or upcoming events, visit aurorawellbeing.org.uk or contact the centre on 01909 470985.

