State-of-the-art Stroke Rehabilitation gym nears completion at Montagu Hospital

Health professionals at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are delighted to share that the new stroke rehabilitation gymnasium at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough is nearing completion and is on course to open in June 2025.

As part of a wider £1.4 million investment in stroke services, this cutting-edge facility will offer innovative therapies designed to enhance recovery for stroke patients across Doncaster and Bassetlaw, with the potential to benefit individuals further afield.

The gymnasium, upon opening, will be known as ‘The Phoenix Therapy Suite’- a name reflecting the transformative impact of the rehabilitation exercises available within the facility. It will complement the existing support at Montagu Hospital, offering patients a wider range of therapeutic options to enhance physical and cognitive recovery.

The building is nearing completion and is awaiting the installation of specialist rehabilitation equipment, including the Lexo gait trainer, which will be completed onsite by specialists arriving from Austria. The facility will then be ready to welcome patients from mid-June.

LEXO Gait Trainer in use

A first for the NHS, the advanced rehabilitation technology housed within the gym has been made possible thanks to generous funding from the Fred and Ann Green Legacy, alongside support from DBTH Charity.

The gym will feature several robotic rehabilitation devices, procured at a cost of £700,000, which will serve as ‘therapy multipliers,’ enabling patients to engage in highly focused, intensive therapy sessions under the guidance of expert clinicians.

Dr Peter Anderton, Consultant for the Stroke Rehabilitation Service, said: “These devices significantly increase the intensity and frequency of rehabilitation opportunities for our patients.

“By combining pioneering technology with the expertise of our clinical teams, we aim to deliver a world-class rehabilitation service that maximises recovery potential for our patients.”

Mural within the new Rehab gym

The state-of-the-art equipment will include a robotic gait trainer and other robotics which targets upper and lower limb mobility and balance, and interactive tools to enhance cognitive and motor skills. Located within the Fred and Ann Green

Rehabilitation Centre, this development will further establish the service as a centre of excellence within the region.

Every year, strokes affect more than 100,000 people in the UK and remain one of the leading causes of disability. At DBTH, improving stroke care is a key priority, with ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation.

Dr Anderton continues: “Our ambition is to extend access to the robotic therapy suite and work collaboratively with colleagues across South Yorkshire to open up access to this facility for other stroke services within the region, ensuring even more patients can benefit from advanced rehabilitation therapies.”

Phoenix Suite logo

The Stroke Rehabilitation Service also offer a music therapy programme, designed to support recovery and promote mental wellbeing as part of a holistic approach to stroke rehabilitation.

As part of their commitment to enhancing patient care, the team is also launching an exciting fundraising initiative to further improve the therapeutic environment. Plans are underway to develop a tranquil garden area within the existing courtyard space, directly connected to the gym. This new area will feature a garden room and landscaped bedding areas, offering a calm and restorative space where patients can relax and reflect following their therapy sessions.

If you would like to get involved in supporting this project, please contact Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity by calling: 01302 648282 or email: [email protected]