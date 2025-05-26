Standing Ovations and Sold-Out Shows: Worksop Musical Theatre Society Wows Audiences with Shrek The Musical

Worksop Musical Theatre Society has once again delivered a truly memorable theatrical experience with their recent production of Shrek The Musical – a colourful, heartwarming, and hilariously fun performance that captivated audiences. Each performance was met with a rapturous standing ovation, a testament to the incredible talent, dedication, and passion poured into every scene.

The show brought the beloved story of Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, and the fairytale misfits to vibrant life, celebrating themes of acceptance and being true to yourself – messages that resonated powerfully with audiences of all ages.

Reviewers were quick to praise the production. One reviewer said the show succeeded in “bringing this wonderful show, about acceptance and being yourself, beautifully and colourfully to life.” Everything Theatre awarded the show 4 out of 5 stars, describing it as “excellent” and “a joyful romp of a production with real heart and a strong feel of community.”

Audience feedback was equally glowing, with many expressing awe at the high-quality staging and performances. “A professional production in an intimate setting,” said one attendee, while another remarked, “Absolutely amazing!” Others called the production “professional and slick with fantastic performances all round” and simply “exceptional.”

Happily Ever After!

From the dazzling costumes (Molly Limpets Costume Hire) and impressive set design to the outstanding performances and heartfelt musical numbers, Shrek The Musical was a triumph for Worksop Musical Theatre Society. The show not only showcased the exceptional local talent but also reinforced the Society’s well-earned reputation for delivering top-tier productions with a genuine community spirit.

With Shrek The Musical now behind them, WMTS looks ahead to their next venture – and after this resounding success, anticipation is already building.

To find out more about becoming involved in future productions, either on stage or behind-the-scenes, visit Worksop Musical Theatre Society Facebook page. Or why not go along to the launch of the next production ‘9 to 5, The Musical’ on 15th June, 7.30pm at Worksop Miners Welfare, Gateford Road?