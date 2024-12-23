Stagecoach East Midlands announces updated fares for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

• Fares pay for day-to-day running of services, continued investment in new buses and other customer improvements • End of previous national £2 fare cap scheme in England means some fares previously capped at £2 will change • Stagecoach bus app now offers simplified ticket selection

Stagecoach East Midlands, part of the UK’s largest bus and coach operator, has confirmed its participation in the new Government fare cap scheme, which will take effect from 1st January 2025. The scheme will cap fares at a maximum of £3 on eligible routes across England. While some fares that were previously capped at £2 will increase to £3 under the new scheme, most single journeys will still cost less than £3, ensuring great value services for customers.

The money from fares goes towards paying for the day-to-day costs of running bus services, continued investment in new vehicles, technology, and other improvements in customer service. It also covers additional costs including paying government taxes which support public services.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director, Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Bus travel remains value for money and our ticket prices provide an affordable and sustainable option for customers. Stagecoach has consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the UK and we are committed to keeping fares as low as possible for our customers.”

Updates announced for Stagecoach East Midlands

By March 2026, Stagecoach will have added an additional 500 electric buses to its fleet, bringing the total to 1083 zero emission buses, with potentially 75+ new vehicles being introduced for customers across Hull and Mansfield. The company is also investing in a more user-friendly app and website, enabling customers to buy digital singles and return tickets in advance of travel. This will reduce the need for paper tickets, speed up boarding times, and contribute to a greener environment.

Additionally, Stagecoach is modernising its customer service centre with innovative AI technology, making it easier and faster for customers to access services, including locating lost property.

Matt Cranwell added: “These investments demonstrate our ongoing commitment to improving the overall travel experience while supporting environmental sustainability, making public transport a more attractive, affordable and sustainable option for everyone.”

Stagecoach single and return bus tickets can be purchased on the Stagecoach Bus App in advance of travel, on the bus using contactless payment including Apple and Google Pay or using cash.

For more information, visit www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east-midlands/local-3-pound-single-fare