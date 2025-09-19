Assessing the situation and looking for danger - the start of the primary surveyplaceholder image
St John Ambulance ‘Save a life September’ at Ramsden Primary School, Carlton In Lindrick, coffee morning

By Hazel Thompson
Contributor
Published 19th Sep 2025, 13:47 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 13:48 BST
The ladies, and toddlers, at the Tuesday morning coffee morning had the opportunity to learn and refresh their lifesaving first aid skills.

Hazel Thompson, from St John Ambulance, brought in manakins and a defibrillator trainer, to demonstrate the primary survey, recovery position, CPR and the use of the defibrillator.

Hazel said,

“This September, St John Ambulance are determined to equip thousands of people with the skills they need to save lives. Whether it’s knowing how to respond to a cardiac arrest, severe bleeding, or a choking incident, these are critical moments where quick action can mean the difference between life and death.

“We know that many people want to help their loved ones but simply haven’t had the chance to learn first aid. Save a Life September is about making that knowledge accessible to everyone and encouraging everyone to learn these vital skills in less than 30 minutes.”

For more information about Save a Life September visit sja.org.uk/save-a-life-september.

Ramsden Primary School holds many community events in the Burrow.

Monday 2.30pm Ramsden Food Hub – All welcome, fill a bag for just £4

Tuesday 8.45-10.30am Community Coffee Morning – enjoy a brew, meet new people, feel part of the community and share your interests.

Thursday 8.45 -9.45am Acro Bees music makers – music, singing, dancing from birth upwards.

Thursday 2-3pm Parent and carer support group – monthly meeting

Friday 8.45 – 10.30am – Stay and Play

It’s a wonderful way to get to know the community and you can guarantee a warm welcome.

After the Save a Life September coffee morning, Mr Wilson, Headteacher, stated

“What a fantastic morning! This is exactly what the coffee morning is for, having a coffee, getting together and sharing knowledge. Thank you very much.”

Assessing the situation and looking for danger - the start of the primary survey

The engaging group learning about DRABC

The engaging group learning about DRABC

Demonstrating the recovery position

Demonstrating the recovery position

learning CPR on an adult, child and baby

learning CPR on an adult, child and baby

