Soul event raises £30k for charity

A local event has raised over £30,000 for MS research at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital. Soul DJs from across the country came together at the North Notts Arena for the final time on 18th May. The event organiser, Jakki Ibberson, an MS sufferer herself, set the target in 2016 and, with the help of friends and family, staged the first event in November 2016.

A conversation in a chat room of a soul radio show started the organisation of five successful charity events for MS Research at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield.

Local Soul music fan Jakki Ibberson of Tennyson Drive was discussing an upcoming chartiy event with the show DJ and the suggestion was made to do one for MS.

Jakki organised the event at the North Notts Arena and people travelled from all over the country to support it. All the DJs offered their services for free and came from across the Midlands. One of the DJs, Andy Jackson, was the host of the radio show in question and gathered the DJs together for the night with Jakkis help. Mark Randle, Tino, Chris Dalton, Tony Barraclough and Paul Dallison DJ'd at every event.

Event organisers Jakki Ibberson and Andy Jackson

Jakki had been a Medical Secretary for 15 years and spent 5 years as the secretary for her own Consultant Neurologist. She has been a fan of Soul music for many years and is very well known on the Soul Scene.