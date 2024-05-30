Soul event raises £30k for charity
A conversation in a chat room of a soul radio show started the organisation of five successful charity events for MS Research at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield.
Local Soul music fan Jakki Ibberson of Tennyson Drive was discussing an upcoming chartiy event with the show DJ and the suggestion was made to do one for MS.
Jakki organised the event at the North Notts Arena and people travelled from all over the country to support it. All the DJs offered their services for free and came from across the Midlands. One of the DJs, Andy Jackson, was the host of the radio show in question and gathered the DJs together for the night with Jakkis help. Mark Randle, Tino, Chris Dalton, Tony Barraclough and Paul Dallison DJ'd at every event.
Jakki had been a Medical Secretary for 15 years and spent 5 years as the secretary for her own Consultant Neurologist. She has been a fan of Soul music for many years and is very well known on the Soul Scene.
The Research Department at the Royal Hallamshire is world renowned and respected leaders in new treatments. The Research benefits all Neurological Illnesses including MND Parkinsons Myasthenia Gravis.