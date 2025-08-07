Slide into action! Nottingham housebuilder launches competition for local youngsters to design a new playground

A local housebuilder is calling on the next generation of play experts in Nottingham to share their creativity and help design a new playground.

Redrow Midlands, currently building at Newton Garden Village on Newton Lane, Redrow at Nicker Hill on Nicker hill, Dovecote Grange on Fairham Way, and Windmill Court on Butt Lane, is launching The Junior Playmakers competition.

Open to children aged 7–14 in Nottingham and across the UK, the competition invites budding designers to submit drawings of their dream inclusive play area – designed to be accessible for children of all abilities.

The national competition, which closes on 5 September, promises more than just bragging rights – the winning designs will be brought to life in communities nationwide, as part of Redrow Midlands’s pledge to build 100 new inclusive play areas every year.

This year’s Junior Heads of Play won’t just sketch swings and slides – they’ll receive up to £500 in vouchers to spend on play equipment, and team up with master planners to craft imaginative spaces that spark adventure, creativity, and connection. Their ideas will help transform playgrounds into vibrant hubs where fun meet's function, and every child feels welcome.

Launched by Redrow in 2023, the Junior Head of Play initiative builds on the success of previous years. From roundabouts to sensory boards and basketball hoops, this year’s winner will join previous winners in shaping the future of play for everybody, ensuring outdoor spaces are fun, inclusive, and accessible for all children.

The competition launches at a time when new research from Redrow Midlands highlights growing concerns about the decline of outdoor play, particularly for children with disabilities or neurodiversity.

Research from over 2,000 parents across the country revealed that half of parents of children with disabilities say their child is excluded from playgrounds due to accessibility issues. Across the board, almost two thirds (65%) of parents say their children are playing out less than they did at the same age.

These insights fuel Redrow Midlands’s mission to ensure children of all abilities and backgrounds can access safe, exciting outdoor spaces close to home, and is why they have made a new commitment to create inclusive and accessible play areas at their developments.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, who will be working closely with the Junior Heads of Play, added: “At Redrow Midlands, we’re passionate about making play accessible to every child. By listening to the real experts, children living in Nottingham who use these spaces, we can design playgrounds that truly reflect what kids want and need. We’re excited to see the incredible ideas the Junior Playmakers bring to life this year.”

Parents interested in nominating their child can email [email protected] with a drawing of the child’s dream playground. Entries close at midday on Friday 5th September. Full terms and conditions can be found at https://www.barrattredrow.co.uk/playmaking.