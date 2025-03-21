Significant milestone reached for new Health and Wellbeing Hub in Worksop

A ground-breaking ceremony marking a significant milestone in the creation of an £8.5million modern, purpose-built Health and Wellbeing Hub in Worksop has taken place.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bassetlaw District Council has awarded the building contract to Tilbury Douglas to transform the long vacant site on Newgate Street, which is owned by the council and will be leased to the NHS and operated by Newgate Medical Group.

When completed it will enhance healthcare provision for residents by improving accessibility and capacity and is expected to be completed by early 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, Cllr Julie Leigh said: “This is a significant milestone in transforming a vacant site into a new Health and Wellbeing Hub that will benefit residents and patients across the area.

Pictured: Cllr Julie Leigh, Cllr Steve Scotthorne, and colleagues from NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, Newgate Medical Group and Tilbury Douglas.

“A great deal of work has taken place to get us to this stage where construction is getting underway, and we look forward to working with our NHS partners to bring about this exciting development.”

The new hub, next to the Newgate Medical Practice, will include 24 consulting rooms, three treatment rooms and additional space for admin and support services.

Bassetlaw District Council is working in partnership with NHS Nottingham & Nottinghamshire and the Newgate medical practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selina Dobbs Practice and PCN Manager at Newgate Medical Group GP Partnership said: “We are delighted that this long-standing project has now come to fruition. We look forward to our continued involvement with this project and to continue providing our local community with high-quality Primary care.”

Victoria McGregor-Riley, Director of Strategy and System Development at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that this project is getting underway – it’s been a long time coming, but Newgate patients will soon get the top-class, purpose-built facility that they deserve.

“The new surgery will be able to offer additional appointments and services, improving access to healthcare and reducing waiting times by providing the additional space to meet growing demand. Not only that, but it will also bring a high-profile derelict site back into use, supporting the regeneration aspirations of the Council and its partners.”

Paul Ellenor, Regional Director for Yorkshire & North East at Tilbury Douglas, said: "Breaking ground on the Newgate Street Health & Wellbeing Hub is an exciting milestone. This project will not only provide high-quality healthcare facilities for the local community but also create opportunities for apprentices and trainees, reinforcing our commitment to developing the next generation of construction professionals."