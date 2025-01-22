Sign up now for DBTH Charity’s first abseil event – spaces are limited

By Communications Team
Contributor
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 16:28 BST
Brave supporters of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity are gearing up to take the pledge and go over the edge for the organisation's first-ever sponsored abseil.

Originally planned for December, the event has been rearranged for 15 March 2025 to meet overwhelming demand. This new date not only accommodates more participants but also offers brighter evenings and (hopefully) milder weather – perfect for a spring adventure.

With this change comes an exciting Easter theme, swapping Santa hats for bunny ears to give this daring challenge a fun, seasonal twist.

Taking place at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, participants will descend 160ft for a registration fee of £35, with a minimum sponsorship of £200. Don’t delay – the deadline to sign up is early March, and spaces are filling fast.

DBTH Charity Abseil.DBTH Charity Abseil.
Descending down a twin cage crane, this unique experience allows two participants to take on the challenge together, offering the chance to support each other as you make your way down the rope.

Funds raised will go towards vital projects across the Trust, which in the past has included VIP bags for adult patients with learning disabilities during hospital visits and ‘Robi,’ the surgical robot revolutionising cancer surgery.

Duncan Batty, Head of DBTH Charity, shared: “We’re thrilled to host this exciting abseil event, which not only offers participants a unique, adrenaline-filled challenge but also an opportunity to make a real difference in our community.

“By stepping over the edge, they’re testing their courage while helping to raise crucial funds that will directly benefit the lives of patients and colleagues across our hospitals.

“Every person who takes part is contributing to something bigger than themselves, and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Over 20 years ago, the Trust partnered with other charities to host abseils. This year, for the first time, DBTH Charity is bringing the event in-house.

Sign up now to secure your spot! Visit our charity website: fundraise.dbthcharity.co.uk/register/the-big-dri-abseil

For questions, contact [email protected] and [email protected]

Don’t miss your chance to make a difference – sign up today and take the leap for a great cause.

