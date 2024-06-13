Severn Trent’s Community Fund awards more than £1 million to good causes in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than £1 million has been awarded to charities and good causes in Nottinghamshire by Severn Trent’s Community Fund over the past four years supporting them in offering their vital services and projects.

Back in 2020, the water company committed to donating £10 million to projects in the region over a five-year period. An additional £1.6m was given in further support to help our communities deal with the impact of Coronavirus.

We have now entered that final year of the initial funding commitment to the communities across the Severn Trent region and the team are reflecting about the work that has taken place, the amazing people who they have met and looking at what comes next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across Nottinghamshire, a total of £1,051,717 has awarded to 109 organisations, projects and charities since the fund began, which has benefited a huge 221,767 people.

Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash

Over the years, the fund has supported an array of amazing organisations, good causes and projects in the area including Primary (Nottingham Studios Ltd), The Friends of Bennerley Viaduct, Summerwood Community Garden Ltd, Winthorpe and Langford Parish Council and Forest Town.

Paul Smith, Chair of Winthorpe with Langford Parish Council, said: “When we were told that we’d been awarded the grant, my reaction was ‘thank you very much, wow’ – it was, and is, a very big talking point across the village.

“In Winthorpe we’re lucky to have a lot of play areas for children, open spaces and amenities within the village, but this piece of land has always been unused and unloved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be a major change to the environment in that area in many ways such as supporting the bird population and providing a habitat for bees. For the local community it will free up an area of the village that is unused; it will be a nice area for dog walkers; people will be able to spend some time on the seats we’ll put in; and we’ll look to involve the local school, as well as scouts from nearby villages – it will certainly improve the community spirit.”

The look back over the past four years comes as the Severn Trent Community Fund releases its Annual Review for 2023/24. Throughout the past financial year, a total of £180,035 has been awarded to 14 organisations across Nottinghamshire including West Area Project and Contact.

The fund was set up to support projects with a link to one or more of our three elements of community wellbeing – People, Place and Environment, something that continues to be at the heart of the work that the team does.

Sue Heyes, Severn Trent Community Fund Officer, said: “What a four years it has been. Hugely rewarding, inspirational and wonderful to learn more about all the amazing projects and charities that are out there supporting the communities in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Little did we know back in January 2020 when we first opened the fund to applications, how our first year would turn out with Coronavirus changing all our lives. It meant that straight away we had to pivot and supporting charities and community groups with emergency grants.

“But we adapted, we grew, people started to learn more about us and now four years on, to be able to see all the grants provided by the Community Fund having such a positive impact, all the hard work has been worth it.

“One thing that has shone through from all the projects across the past four years is the people at the heart of them and the incredible commitment to their communities and doing all they can for them. We could not be prouder to be a small part of their story.

“Now we look forward to the year ahead, helping even more projects and organisations and shaping what is next for Severn Trent’s Community Fund.”