Severn Trent visit ‘tree-mendous’ pupils for their special Christmas tour

Severn Trent Education team on their Christmas tour

Severn Trent will be ‘present-ing’ some fun festive facts when its Education Team goes on their annual Christmas tour in Nottinghamshire in the run up to the big day.

The water company’s Education Team will be revisiting a number of schools across the region spreading a little bit of festive cheer in the last few days of the school term.

With lots of games, songs, and a special Christmas Quiz, the team will be decked out in their most merry attire. They will also be sharing their ‘naughty and nice’ water and waste tips, including what to bin or flush and how to save water, and each child will also leave with their own festive goodie bag.

Since the start of the year, the Education Team has engaged with 14,896 school pupils in the Nottinghamshire area.

Maxine Smith, Senior Education Officer at Severn Trent, said: “The Christmas tour is a wonderful way to add some extra excitement in teaching kids about the impact they have on the environment with their water use and how it gets back to us at Severn Trent, while also getting them eager to revel in the holiday season.”

The water company’s team are experts in making the sessions interactive, informative and most of all fun, and once the holidays are done, they will be returning to their normal sessions.

Assemblies can cover everything from the water cycle, the history of clean water, what Severn Trent does and how they make the water so clean, how everyone can help use water more wisely and that only the three P’s - pee, poo and paper - should be put down a toilet.

Severn Trent knows winter can be a challenging time for its customers’, that’s why it’s encouraging people, along with their team of winter helpers, to ‘weather the winter together’.

They are providing helpful tips, to help people protect their home from things like costly blockages and burst pipes:

Around the home:

Make sure you know where to find your stop tap and check that it works

Cover your outdoor tap to prevent it from freezing

Insulate your pipes in unheated areas of your homes (like roofs, lofts, outbuildings and garages) to keep them protected from bursts or leaks this winter

In the kitchen:

Collect used cooking oil, grease and fat into a jar, tin, or container and throw it in the bin once it’s cooled, instead of pouring it down the sink

Before washing up, use kitchen roll to soak up grease from plates and pans

In the bathroom:

Only flush the 3Ps - pee, poo and (toilet) paper and keep a bin in your bathroom for all unflushable items such as wipes, nappies, sanitary towels, and tampons,

Check for and fix leaky taps, toilets and showers – customers can let us know about any issues by sending a video using the Vyn platform here

To learn more about keeping your home protected through this cold Christmas, visit www.stwater.co.uk/my-supply/wintertogether

For further details on Severn Trent’s Educational events, visit their learning zone at www.stwater.co.uk/education