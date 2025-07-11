Severn Trent says stay safe at reservoirs and open water as temperatures soar once again

As we enter third heatwave of the year Severn Trent is asking people to stay safe, keep cool, but do not go into reservoirs or open water.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The water company and other organisations to remind everyone that even though reservoirs and open water can look tempting to cool off in, they can be very dangerous and it’s important that people do not go into the water.

Despite looking beautiful and calm, reservoirs can pose hidden dangers because the water is extremely cold, is very deep, and it has strong currents and machinery beneath the surface that you can’t see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, whilst people are encouraged to enjoy open water sites during this lovely weather, please stay out of the water and stay safe.

As we enter third heatwave of the year Severn Trent is asking people to stay safe, keep cool, but do not go into reservoirs or open water.

Visitors are also being reminded that barbecues cannot be used at Severn Trent’s reservoirs sites at any time, but with the extremely dry weather at the moment, it can be even more dangerous and pose a huge fire risk, so everyone is asked to stick to this rule.

Dan Taberner, Visitor Experience Lead at Severn Trent, said: “This weekend will be the third heatwave of the year already, which means that we will be welcoming more visitors to our sites, and we look forward to seeing them. But we want to make sure everyone keeps safe.

“There are hidden dangers in our reservoirs – it's extremely cold that can easily lead to shock and drowning, and it has strong currents and machinery beneath the surface. We take the safety of visitors extremely seriously and we want everyone to enjoy these spaces safely, so please stay out of the water and stay safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been one of the driest and warmest springs on record and this is predicted to continue, and Severn Trent is well prepared to deal with periods of warm weather, with reservoirs being an important part of the water network.

Ashley Jones, Water Safety and Drowning Prevention Manager at Swim England said: “Regular open water swimmers do so with safety front of mind. It’s vital that anyone that is tempted to take a dip by the recent warm weather only enter the water at managed venues, events or lifeguarded areas where risk assessments have taken place and routes thoroughly planned to ensure everyone’s safety. We want to encourage as many people as possible to swim but do so in a controlled and safe manner.”

Andy Freeman, Group Manager for Prevention at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Servicereinforced the message, stating: "As the warm weather continues, we understand the temptation to cool off in open water. However, the tragic reality is that every year we attend incidents where people have got into difficulty in reservoirs and other bodies of water. These environments are not designed for swimming and can be incredibly dangerous, even for strong swimmers.

“We urge everyone to heed the warnings, stay out of the water, and enjoy the sunshine safely from the banks. If you see someone in trouble, stay calm and call 999, try to throw them something to hold onto to keep them afloat until the emergency services arrive, do not enter the water yourself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastern Service Delivery Group Manager for Staffordshire Police, Martin Weaver, added: “The temperatures across the county this week are expected to reach around 30 degrees and people might be tempted to enter open water as a way to cool off, but we would like to remind people of the dangers of doing so.

“The water is often a lot cooler than you expect which can make it hard to move and there is no way of telling what hazards lie beneath the surface.

“We would also like to ask parents to remind their children about water safety, so they understand the risks and know what to do in an emergency.”