Rural communities to benefit from new grant funding

Community groups and businesses in rural areas are getting the chance to bid for a share of over £200k of the latest government funding secured by Bassetlaw District Council.

Grants of up to £20k of Rural England Prosperity Funding (REPF) are being made available to support initiatives aiming to improve facilities for communities as well as supporting micro and small businesses in the district.

Applications for a share of the £214k funding is now open with a deadline of Wednesday 25th June at 12noon.

Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place said: “These grants provide an opportunity to improve facilities for residents in rural parts of the district as well as offering smaller businesses the chance to grow and expand.

“I look forward to seeing the successful applications turn their aspirations into a reality and make a difference to where people live and work.”

Among previous successful REPF recipients are The Tuxford Museum of the Horse, who created a new conference room, Treswell based Retford Logs who invested in new machinery to produce carbon neutral fuel and The Dukeries Retreat in Barnby Moor.

This year’s REPF monies are being split equally between community projects and rural businesses employing up to 49 people.

To find out more visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/business-advice/rural-england-prosperity-fund-repf/

For further information or any queries relating to the REPF please email [email protected]