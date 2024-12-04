Rough sleepers brought in from the cold

By Tina Masters
Contributor
Published 4th Dec 2024, 08:18 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 08:44 BST
Bassetlaw District Council has launched its emergency winter housing provision early to make sure no one is sleeping rough on the streets during the cold nights.

It started operating from November 18, ready for the cold snap last week, and provides short term shelter when the weather conditions are severe, or the temperatures drop below freezing.

The council is working with HOPE Community Services to provide this emergency accommodation for rough sleepers who are referred by the Council’s Housing Solutions Team.

Cllr Jonathan Slater, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing said: “Our cold weather provision is now up and running over the winter months to support those sleeping rough.

Rough sleepers brought in from the cold

“We hope this helps people take the first step towards moving away from rough sleeping and supports a lifestyle change rather than a quick fix.”

The Winter Provision, otherwise known as the Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP) will now run until March 31, 2025.

This year the council will be prioritising those with a local connection to Bassetlaw and by working with partner agencies where possible, like HOPE, this placement will become more permanent where the person wishes to move on to more settled accommodation.

If you see someone sleeping rough and want to help, call Bassetlaw District Council’s Housing Solutions Team on 01909 533533 or report online using the Council’s website, Make a Homeless Enquiry

To access SWEP contact the Housing Solutions Team - 01909 533 533 (out of hours service 0800 590 542)

For information on other support agencies offering homelessness services visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/

