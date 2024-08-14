Rotherham care home where care workers learn beauty therapy to keep up with demand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents at HC-One’s Silverwood care home, in Sunnyside, Rotherham, have been making use of the home’s hair and beauty salon as care workers have been enhancing their skills to make everyone feel relaxed and pampered.

On Tuesday, August 13, hairdresser Pam Hawksworth and in-house Wellbeing Coordinator, Wendy Benson, spent the day in the salon at the residential and residential dementia care home.

They had many visitors, including Joyce Earmshaw, 99, and Marjorie Brailsford, 94, who felt very special this week as they received manicure and had their hair styled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pam has worked at Silverwood care home on a Tuesday and Wednesday for the last three years. She revealed that she enjoys interacting with staff and residents as well as making use of the facilities.

Silverwood resident Marjorie Brailsford receiving a manicure from Wellbeing Coordinator Wendy Benson.

Wendy has been learning to do manicures and residents love to try out her colours and designs. Pam visits the home weekly, and always makes residents feel and look their very best.

When in the salon, the record player came out this week and played songs from years gone by. Residents enjoyed picking the songs they enjoy and there was even a joint singalong too.

Joyce appreciates the salon experience, and she loves the refreshments provided from the in-house bistro, as well as reminiscing and picking records for the record player. Marjorie also enjoyed her experience, as she received hand massages along with the beauty care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joyce Earmshaw, who lives at Silverwood care home, said: “I really enjoyed that, that was a bit of fun.”

Silverwood resident Joyce Earnshaw getting hair cut styled by hairdresser Pam Hawksworth.

Wendy Benson, Wellbeing Coordinator at Silverwood care home, commented: “The ladies really look forward to these salon sessions every week.

"This week, we thought we would also introduce something a bit different this week, with the music player and them choosing the old LPs to play. It really gave the salon that extra buzz!”