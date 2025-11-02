Retford’s Charlotte Lister helps turn Bawtry pink raising over £10,800 for Breast Cancer Now

Business leaders and grass roots players outside The Crown Hotel Bawtry

Retford’s very own Charlotte Lister has once again played a leading role in one of Bawtry’s biggest community fundraisers the Visit Bawtry Wear It Pink campaign helping the town raise an incredible £10,806.31 (including Gift Aid) for Breast Cancer Now.

Charlotte, who is well-known in Retford for her charity work, pageant achievements, and advocacy through her platform The Two Big C’s (climate change and cancer), helped bring the event to life once again this October.

The campaign’s highlight was the return of the town’s famous Bra Bunting originally launched over a decade ago by Emily Harbon, and now a much-loved tradition.

This year, the colourful bunting once again decorated Bawtry’s streets in support of breast cancer awareness. Over the years, it has even gained national attention including visits from international sports stars such as players from the Cook Islands Rugby Team and USA Tomahawks Rugby League Teamduring the Rugby League World Cup.

Ross Jarvie and Charlotte Lister awarding the Best Dressed Window

As part of the 2025 campaign, Charlotte also fronted the fun and empowering “Bend and Check”initiative filmed around Bawtry and supported by fellow beauty queens using humour and creativity to remind people to check their chests regularly.

“It’s amazing to see how our local communities can come together for such an important cause,” said Charlotte Lister from Retford. “The Bra Bunting is more than just decoration it’s a conversation starter, a sign of strength, and a way to honour those affected by breast cancer. I’m incredibly proud to have played a part in it once again.”

Throughout October, Bawtry turned pink from top to bottom. Highlights included:

The Visit Bawtry Farmers’ Market, with stall fees donated by Bawtry Town Council and Visit Bawtry.

Holly’s Bar’s “Wine & Wig Night” and a Pink Cocktail Class, both raising funds for Breast Cancer Now.

Angel Events’ glamorous Breast Cancer Ball at Bawtry Hall.

The Church and its bell ringers lighting up and dressing in pink for the day.

The campaign even caught political attention, with Local MP Lee Pitcher mentioning Visit Bawtry’s efforts in the House of Commons, and calling for increased breast screening awareness nationally.

All bras used in this year’s Bra Bunting will now be donated via St Nicholas’ Church to Cancer Research UK, ensuring they are recycled or gifted to those in need.

Charlotte, who also represents The Crown Hotel, Bawtry, continues to use her platform to promote awareness, action, and positive change across North Nottinghamshire.

“Whether you live in Bawtry, Retford, or beyond breast cancer awareness affects us all,” added Charlotte. “I hope our efforts inspire others to talk more openly about breast health and to keep fundraising for the charities that make such a difference.”

For more information about Visit Bawtry events and community initiatives, visit www.visitbawtry.com.