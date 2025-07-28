Retford welcomes The Hummingbird Collective to the Market Square
Exciting creative arts and crafts products from RixhamJones Interiors, Sophie L J Morris (www.sophieljmorris.com), and A.L. Jewellery will be on display to greet and amaze visitors. There is also a training room where Peter Rixham Jones will provide courses – Introduction to Block Printing, 1st September; Tea Towel Printing, 13th September; Block Printed Lampshade, 20th September 2025; book via www.rixhamjonesinteriors.com.
The Collective welcomes all types of small local and independent businesses to join, they make it work whether they can spend time in the shop working, which in turn reduces rent, or just wish to provide stock. They have a purpose-built classroom for those who wish to offer craft making courses and will also let the room out to local businesses who wish to hire a room for hosting private meetings etc. The collective wants to be accessible for all forms of enterprise to help and develop all types of businesses, which is what they are passionate about.
Information about The Hummingbird Collective can be found at www.littlehummingbirdevents.co.uk