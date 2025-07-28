Retford welcomes The Hummingbird Collective to the Market Square

The Hummingbird Collective in Retford during set up on 28/072/5

On Saturday 2nd August 2025, The Hummingbird Collective will open its doors to the public at 10am. Having tastefully refurbished the ground floor of the old Nat West Bank building, and retained its excellent ceilings, the setting could not be better for a brilliant display of high-quality crafts.

Exciting creative arts and crafts products from RixhamJones Interiors, Sophie L J Morris (www.sophieljmorris.com), and A.L. Jewellery will be on display to greet and amaze visitors. There is also a training room where Peter Rixham Jones will provide courses – Introduction to Block Printing, 1st September; Tea Towel Printing, 13th September; Block Printed Lampshade, 20th September 2025; book via www.rixhamjonesinteriors.com.

The Collective welcomes all types of small local and independent businesses to join, they make it work whether they can spend time in the shop working, which in turn reduces rent, or just wish to provide stock. They have a purpose-built classroom for those who wish to offer craft making courses and will also let the room out to local businesses who wish to hire a room for hosting private meetings etc. The collective wants to be accessible for all forms of enterprise to help and develop all types of businesses, which is what they are passionate about.

Information about The Hummingbird Collective can be found at www.littlehummingbirdevents.co.uk