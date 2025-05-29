Retford Remembrance Project receives grant to honour fallen heroes

A project in Ordsall to honour the fallen heroes of past conflicts has received a £300 grant from a Bassetlaw District Councillor.

The Retford Remembrance Project was established in 2018 and continues its work to identify military veterans who are buried or commemorated in All Hallows Churchyard, in Ordsall, with the name and rank of each veteran, along with the battles in which they served, displayed on an interpretive board.

Recently, the graves of three additional veterans were discovered in the churchyard and thanks to a grant from East Retford South Ward Member, Cllr Carolyn Troop, the Remembrance map has been updated to include their names.

The unveiling of the revised map was marked by a special event attended by members of the Retford Royal British Legion, the parish community, and pupils from the nearby Ordsall Primary School.

Pictured: Cllr David Naylor, Cllr Carolyn Troop, Stan Davis, Michael Szarelis and members of Retford Royal British Legion

Michael Szarelis, founder of Retford Remembrance Project said: “We have a very proud military history in Ordsall and it’s important that people who visit the church are informed about the veterans who gave their lives for this country especially this year being the 80th Anniversary of VE and VJ Day.

“Our sincere thanks go to Cllr Troop for the donation. It’s great to see the community coming together and support this project, it’s amazing to see so many people come and support what we are doing.”

In addition to the map, a booklet has been produced and made available to local schools, the library, and Bassetlaw Museum. It outlines the stories of the 102 men from the Parish of Ordsall who lost their lives during the First World War. Designed in the style of a 'Book of Remembrance', it presents the information in a clear and accessible format.

Cllr Troop said: “This project is at the heart of the Ordsall Community and Michael has done an amazing job growing the project to what it is today.

“We have so many families of veterans who come and pay their respects here at the Church, we want their stories and their legacies to be enjoyed by the next generation.”

The project at All Hallows Church is the second to be completed, following the initial one at Retford Cemetery.

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.