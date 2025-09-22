Retford optical team focused on charity fundraising

Team members from a local opticians travelled to Nottingham to take part in the Shine Night Walk to raise money for Cancer Research, a charity close to their hearts.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The colleagues, from locally owned and run Specsavers in Retford, joined forces with their sister store in Hucknall, calling themselves the ‘Spectacular Stumblers’ and dressed up in glow in the dark t-shirts, tutus that sparkled with fairy lights and a generous sprinkling of face glitter for the 10km distance.

The group of 14 had a collective fundraising target of £800 but far exceeded it, raising an amazing £2,508.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place on Friday, September 12, the walk started on Old Market Square and took the team through the heart of the city past iconic landmarks such as the Lace Market, Theatre Royal, Trent Bridge, Nottingham Forest and Notts County Football grounds and Victoria Embankment.

The ‘Spectacular Stumblers’ team

Reflecting on the team’s achievements, Janet Archer, store director at Specsavers Retford and Hucknall, who was part of the team who took part in the walk, says: "I'm incredibly proud of our teams, they wanted to do something together to raise money for Cancer Research, a cause which is close to all our hearts - we all have friends and family who have been impacted by this terrible disease.

"We had lots of fun on the night getting dressed up and seeing the sights of Nottingham from a different perspective. It did rain at one point, but we were in high spirits and carried on regardless.

"There was a lot of support from passing traffic and people in the city, which helped us on our way," continues Janet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'd like to thank all the volunteer marshals on the night and especially our very generous supporters who donated and helped us far exceed our expected fundraising total! What an incredible team achievement!"