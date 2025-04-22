The Easter Bunny outside Mamma G's on CarolgateThe Easter Bunny outside Mamma G's on Carolgate
Retford gave a warm welcome to return of the Easter Bunny

By Rick Brand
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 01:04 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 09:48 BST
Retford Big Market Day, on Saturday 19th April, saw a stilt-walking Easter Bunny walking around town greeting people of all ages with a cheerful “Happy Easter!”.

It was a full traditional market, with an excellent Farmers' Market, on the square, and a Craft Market in the Town Hall Buttermarket, including the ever-popular Girlguiding café. Hathersage Brass Band entertained both the large, seated audience and the many passers-by who were shopping in the market and town-centre.

Retford Big Market Days take place on the third Saturday of every month – here is the programme for 2025:

  • 17th May 2025 - Circus Skills Workshop
  • 21st June 2025 – Make Music Day including Hathersage Brass Band
  • 19th July 2025 – Punch & Judy
  • 16th August – Punch & Judy
  • 20th September – the Big Cheese with Mr Mouse Stilton-walker and the Hathersage Brass Band
  • 18th October – The Big Bird stilt-walker and Halloween Mask and Boggatt Workshop
  • 15th November – not just one, but two, stilt-walking reindeer
  • 20th December – Frost Fairy and the Hathersage Brass Band (and possibly more – tbc!)

(Subject to change)

Retford Christmas Market & Lights Switch-On 2025 is planned for Sunday 23rd November 2025 – save the dates!

The Easter Bunny visits Limited 2 Art on Bridgegate

The Easter Bunny visits Limited 2 Art on Bridgegate Photo: Submitted

The Easter Bunny has just the ears for some great music

The Easter Bunny has just the ears for some great music Photo: Submitted

Retford Arts Hub did not have any carrots for the Easter Bunny but thought a geranium might do

Retford Arts Hub did not have any carrots for the Easter Bunny but thought a geranium might do Photo: Submitted

The Easter Bunny is keen on eating outside and finds Penninton's has some great appliances

The Easter Bunny is keen on eating outside and finds Penninton's has some great appliances Photo: Submitted

