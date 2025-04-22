Retford gave a warm welcome to return of the Easter Bunny

It was a full traditional market, with an excellent Farmers' Market, on the square, and a Craft Market in the Town Hall Buttermarket, including the ever-popular Girlguiding café. Hathersage Brass Band entertained both the large, seated audience and the many passers-by who were shopping in the market and town-centre.
Retford Big Market Days take place on the third Saturday of every month – here is the programme for 2025:
- 17th May 2025 - Circus Skills Workshop
- 21st June 2025 – Make Music Day including Hathersage Brass Band
- 19th July 2025 – Punch & Judy
- 16th August – Punch & Judy
- 20th September – the Big Cheese with Mr Mouse Stilton-walker and the Hathersage Brass Band
- 18th October – The Big Bird stilt-walker and Halloween Mask and Boggatt Workshop
- 15th November – not just one, but two, stilt-walking reindeer
- 20th December – Frost Fairy and the Hathersage Brass Band (and possibly more – tbc!)
(Subject to change)
Retford Christmas Market & Lights Switch-On 2025 is planned for Sunday 23rd November 2025 – save the dates!
