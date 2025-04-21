Retford Easter Window Competition 2025 – results announced

Retford Mayor, Cllr David Naylor, with the winning team at Specsavers, Market Place, Retford

At the Retford Big Market Day, on Saturday 19th April 2025, the results of the Retford Easter Window Competition were announced at Edinburgh Woollen Mill on Carolgate, Retford.

Retford Business Forum (RBF) is grateful to Specsavers for sponsoring the competition, and to Ten Green Bottles and Nicole Olivia Cake Designs for supplying prizes of an afternoon tea for two and pack of four designer cupcakes, respectively.

RBF is also very grateful to Retford Mayor, Cllr David Naylor, who kindly judged the competition. It was not an easy job, and there was much deliberation as the standard of the displays was extremely high.

First prize of a trophy and afternoon tea for two at Ten Green Bottles went to Specsavers (Market Place) for their innovative use of the window area by a retailer not usually involved in window dressing and even including the use of a pair of glasses.

Louise at The Good Health Boutique with Retford Mayor, Cllr David Naylor at runner up, The Good Health Boutique

The Runner Up prize of a trophy and pack of four designer cupcakes, from Nicole Olivia Cake Designs, was The Good Health Boutique (Carolgate) for their inventive use of recycled materials which were effective in design and in keeping with the philosophy of the store.

Reflecting the excellence of the displays, a Highly Commended prize of a framed certificate and ten Cadbury’s Crème Eggs was awarded to Anne Wilkinson (Grove Street) for their technique of painting onto the window from the inside including some very realistic bees.

RBF would also like to thank all of the businesses who took part but who did not win this time: Stanley Hunt Jewellers (Market Place), The Pottery (Market Place), The Grove Methodist Church (Grove St), Branching Out Creative Floristry (Chapelgate), Wonderland Bookshop (Carolgate), Retford Arts Hub (Churchgate), The Flower Boutique (Carolgate), and Pennington’s Electrical (Carolgate). It was brilliant to have such a high level of support amongst the retailers of Retford – sponsors and participants – and we hope they all join in again next year, along with many other new entrants.