Retford Easter Egg Hunt 2025 Winners

Retford Mayor, Cllr David Naylor, presents the first prize in the Retford Easter Egg Hunt to Mollie and Bethany and family

At the Retford Big Market Day, on Saturday 19th April 2025, the prize draw for the Retford Easter Egg Hunt took place at Edinburgh Woollen Mill on Carolgate, Retford.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retford Business Forum (RBF) is grateful to Pennington’s Electrical for sponsoring the competition, and to Edinburgh Woollen Mill for hosting the prize draw box and administering the process.

RBF is also very grateful to Retford Mayor, Cllr David Naylor, who kindly drew the winning entries and presented the prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First prize of a Vegan Extra Thick Easter Egg and Big City Bunny, both by Hotel Chocolat, was won by Mollie and Bethany who were delighted to have received a prize each!

Retford Mayor, Cllr David Naylor presents the second prize in the Retford Easter Egg Hunt to Kerry

Second prize of a Jenny the Sheep white chocolate egg by Betty’s of Harrogate, and a Nestle Smarties egg, was won by Kerry who came in specially to collect her prize.

Third prize of a Lindt Chocolate Egg and Bunny was won by Ellie, and her prize was collected by grandma, Marie, who was in town to hear the Hathersage Brass Band and say hello to the Easter Bunny.

RBF would like to thank everyone who took part – the businesses who displayed their Easter Egg Hunt Posters: Wonderland Bookshop, The Pottery, Ten Green Bottles, Retford Arts Hub, Nicole Olivia Cake Design, Edi’z Kitchen, Pennington’s Electrical, Vintage Bakery, Specsavers, and Edinburgh Woollen Mill; and all of the entrants who enjoyed visiting the stores and completing their entries.