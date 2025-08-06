Retford care residents gear up for fundraiser

Staff and residents at Cygnet Beeches, a specialist residential service in Nottinghamshire, have laced up their trainers and are hitting the ground running as part of a fundraising campaign to promote physical activity, community spirit, and mental wellbeing.

Running from Monday 4th to Sunday 18th August, the Cygnet Challenge brings together colleagues and service users from across the Cygnet Health Care and Cygnet Social Care network to raise funds for Sport in Mind, a charity that uses physical activity to support people experiencing mental health challenges.

This year, Team Beeches, in Retford, has pledged to collectively walk, run, or roll 250 miles, and the whole service is stepping up to the challenge.

From daily walks in the rain to group activities tracked on a communal mileage board, everyone from support workers and admin staff to the multidisciplinary team (MDT) and residents themselves is taking part.

Team Beeches

"We’ve been blown away by the enthusiasm from everyone here at Beeches," said Amy Skoyles, deputy manager. "The smiles on residents’ faces and the buzz in the building are proof that this challenge is doing more than just raising money, it's lifting spirits and bringing us all together."

With a strong start, the team has already completed over 43 miles in just two days and raised an impressive £180 for Sport in Mind. Daily updates and activity logs are proudly shared on the team’s JustGiving page to keep everyone motivated and involved.

The challenge highlights the crucial link between physical and mental health, a value shared by both Cygnet Health Care and Sport in Mind. The charity delivers community-based and hospital outreach programmes that encourage people to get active, reduce social isolation, and take positive steps in their recovery journey.

"Whether it's one mile or ten, every step counts," Amy added. "We want everyone to feel empowered to take part, because small changes can lead to big transformations, for both physical and mental wellbeing."

Beeches

Beeches, in South Leverton, is a 12 bed specialist residential service for adults with autism and learning disabilities.

To support Team Beeches and donate to Sport in Mind, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/the-beeches-1