Retford Big Market Days Plus – even more fantastic free family fun! The run-up to Christmas has definitely started!

Retford Big Market Days bring great free family fun entertainment to Retford Town Centre on the third Saturday every month – along with the great Farmers,’ Craft, and Traditional Markets.
And…don’t forget…there will also be the Retford Christmas Market & Lights Switch-On on Sunday 23rd November 2025, and the amazing Illuminate-Winter Festival of Light event featuring Spark! drummers on Thursday 11th December 2025.
Add to this all of the wonderful shops and hospitality venues, offering great gifts and refreshments, in Retford Town Centre and you have everything for Christmas in one place – Retford - it’s brilliant!
These events are organised by Retford Business Forum in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council and North Notts BID.