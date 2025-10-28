YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms

Retford Big Market Days Plus – even more fantastic free family fun! The run-up to Christmas has definitely started!

By Rick Brand
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2025, 10:16 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 10:24 GMT
Retford Big Market Days kicked it all off in September with the brilliant Big Cheese event and followed on in October with the first appearance of the Big Bird and the Halloween Boggart Workshop. The next one is on Saturday 15th November 2025, with, not just one, but TWO stilt-walking reindeer. Then, to round off the year, there will be The Frost Fairy, Hathersage Brass Band, and free face-painting from Cherry Bomb on Saturday 20th December2025.

Retford Big Market Days bring great free family fun entertainment to Retford Town Centre on the third Saturday every month – along with the great Farmers,’ Craft, and Traditional Markets.

And…don’t forget…there will also be the Retford Christmas Market & Lights Switch-On on Sunday 23rd November 2025, and the amazing Illuminate-Winter Festival of Light event featuring Spark! drummers on Thursday 11th December 2025.

Add to this all of the wonderful shops and hospitality venues, offering great gifts and refreshments, in Retford Town Centre and you have everything for Christmas in one place – Retford - it’s brilliant!

These events are organised by Retford Business Forum in partnership with Bassetlaw District Council and North Notts BID.

