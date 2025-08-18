Retford Big Market Day – another great success – plus Pennington’s 70th anniversary

After a brief stop at Edinburgh Woollen Mill, to check out their sale, and Edi’z Kitchen for refreshment, they arrived outside Penington’s Electrical where the 70th Anniversary Celebrations were well under way.

Jessica Mary Brett was giving her usual brilliant singing performance, when the team at Penington’s came out to say hello, joined by Bassetlaw Bear and the Euronics Penguin.

It is great to see Penington’s high quality service and products have sustained them through 70 years of retailing and serving the people in and around Retford. Here’s to another 70 years – well done Pennington’s.

Retford Big Market Days bring great free family fun entertainment to Retford Town Centre every month – along with the Farmers’, and Traditional Markets - the next one is on Saturday 20th September 2025, when the Big Cheese promotion will include Mr Mouse Stilton-Walker and the Hathersage Brass band – watch out for some great cheesy offers.

1 . Contributed Mr Punch & 'King Charles' call in to see the team at Edi'zs Kitchen on Carolgate on Saturday 16th August 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Jessica Mary Brett joins the celebrations at Pennington's 70th Anniversary on 16th August 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The Team from Pennington's say hello to Mr Punch & 'King Charles' at the 70th Anniversary celebrations on 16th August 2025 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales