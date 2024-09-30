Residents urged to have say on new Biodiversity Net Gain rules

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents and businesses are being encouraged to help shape new Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) rules in Nottinghamshire.

New regulations requiring developers to improve the BNG of their sites by at least 10% were introduced in February.

This means new developments in Nottinghamshire must leave nature better off than before by creating new green spaces, wildlife habitats and healthier ecosystems to compensate for the ones they are eliminating as part of the build.

Nottinghamshire County Council has prepared a draft Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) to support policy requirements which will provide guidance to anyone making a planning application on how biodiversity net gain can be delivered.

A six-week public consultation has now been launched and will invite individuals and other interested parties to comment on how the county council should shape the final version of the SPD.

The consultation process will close on Friday, 8 November 2024.

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, the county council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment, said: “Biodiversity Net Gain is a key new requirement for Nottinghamshire, which will ensure that all new developments contribute positively to our local environment.

“It’s about making sure we’re not just maintaining but enhancing biodiversity as the county grows. This means more green spaces, wildlife habitats, and healthier ecosystems for residents to enjoy.

“We’re encouraging everyone to get involved in the consultation to ensure they understand how to apply BNG to future developments and for them to help shape the final version of the SPD.

“We look forward to receiving your comments and, if you have any questions about how to make representations and BNG, please visit our website and do not hesitate to get in touch.”

The SPD will guide developers on how to meet the new requirements and ensure the county’s planning framework is forward-thinking and sustainable.

Members of the public can find out more about BNG and the public consultation via our website.