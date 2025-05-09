Residents rate Westwood Care Home as one of the top in the East Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Westwood Care Home in Worksop has been chosen by residents and their families as one of the Top 20 care homes in the East Midlands.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 1,365 homes in the East Midlands with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

carehome.co.uk lists all registered care homes in the UK as well as genuine reviews, inspection ratings and detailed and transparent fee information. It also hosts a free expert care helpline to assist older people in their search for a care home.

Westwood Care Home

There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people, with the top 20 care home groups receiving an award from the leading reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk.

Nearly a fifth of the UK population are aged 65 years or older, which equates to 12.7 million people. In 50 years, this is predicted to increase to 22 million, making up 27% of the population.

With demand for care homes set to grow, carehome.co.uk helps care seekers choose the right care home by ranking care homes using their reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To search for care homes in Worksop go to: https://www.carehome.co.uk/care_search_results.cfm/searchtown/Worksop

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 360,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of UK care homes.

“Our reviews show the quality of a care home’s facilities, as well as the standard of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition and if the care home is good value for money.

“We would like to congratulate Westwood Care Home on being a Top 20 care home in the East Midlands as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards for the highest rated homes will help simplify the search.”

Claire Phillips, Manager of Westwood Care Home, said: “Westwood truly is a home from home for our residents, their families, our team, visiting professionals, and the wider community. The welcoming, supportive environment our team creates is the foundation of our continued success.

“Our residents' happiness, quality of life, and enjoyment are always at the heart of everything we do. We are absolutely thrilled to see our team’s hard work and passion recognised with this award once again."

To view Westwood Care Home’s reviews go to: https://www.carehome.co.uk/carehome.cfm/searchazref/10003025WESF

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please follow this link for the full list of winners: http://www.carehome.co.uk/awards/

You can search for a care home on carehome.co.uk or you can call their free care helpline on 01488 501785 and talk to one of their experts to help you find the right care home for your needs and budget.