Residents asked to help provide lasting legacy for Nottinghamshire’s Second World War fallen

Nottinghamshire residents are being encouraged to play their part in helping to record the names of those from the county who died during the Second World War.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nottinghamshire Great War Roll of Honour, which was launched in 2011 and funded by Nottinghamshire County Council, lists the names of almost 14,000 local men, women and children who lost their lives in the 1914-1918 war.

More than 5,000 names have also been added to the permanent tribute documenting the county’s fallen from the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the dedicated team of volunteers which compiles the Roll of Honour says many names are missing and are calling on the public to help provide a lasting legacy to the brave men and women from Nottinghamshire who made the ultimate sacrifice between 1939 and 1945.

Cllr Kelvin Wright, Nottinghamshire County Council's Armed Forces Champion.

Councillor Colonel(retired) Kelvin Wright, the county council’s Armed Forces Champion and a former serviceman, said the Roll of Honour is a unique project and paid tribute to the team, led by Dr David Nunn BEM, which painstakingly puts together the online database.

He said: “I am extremely proud to advertise and support the great work to date by David Nunn BEM and the volunteers of the Roll of Honour Project.

“More than 14,000 names listing those from Nottinghamshire who died during the First World War are already included and it is important the sacrifice they made is never forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This fantastic project is a significant piece of work as lessons from history help to shape the future.

“It has rightly received international acclaim and Royal approval and, as it continues to grow, we want to do everything we can to remember those who gave their all during the Second World War.

“Therefore, David and his team need your help to build the archive and commemorate those individuals. Already 5,000 names have been added but there are many more to be acknowledged.”

The digital Roll of Honour was launched 14 years ago and has been compiled following years of research by the volunteers who have scoured the county’s memorials to put together a lasting legacy to Nottinghamshire’s fallen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr David Nunn BEM said: “Many communities did not keep written records of 1914-18 losses but our unique database for researchers, historians and the general public has preserved Nottinghamshire’s Great War stories for posterity.

“Volunteer information gatherers have collected names from memorials across Nottinghamshire. Fatalities unrecorded or missing from physical monuments have been added via a series of Virtual Memorials. Extensive use has been made of online sources. “Public participation has been vital with hundreds of Nottinghamshire people proudly contributing photographs and family memories.

“Recently, the roll of honour has been upgraded and expanded to accommodate Nottinghamshire’s Second World War fatalities.

“Since January we have recorded over 5,000 names and doubtless many more will be discovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With fewer public memorials erected post-Second World War than in the aftermath of the Great War, Nottinghamshire people can contribute to the compilation of an accurate Second World fatality database in three ways.

“Firstly, if you wish a Nottinghamshire man, woman or child killed during Second World War to be commemorated who is currently not on the site, please let us know via [email protected].

“Secondly, please use this address to send us any photos or other items you would like added to existing or new records. Thirdly, if you are interested in the Second World War and would like to contribute as a researcher or writer, please drop us a line. We look forward to hearing from you.”

Local government-focused digital consultancy Tailwind Digital hosts the Roll of Honour website for the county council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Styles, chief technology officer at Tailwind Digital, said: “We are proud of the Roll of Honour, not just the site itself and the powerful functionality it offers, but also the potential it has to connect local communities to the places they live and the history of the area.

“The work the volunteer team has done using the site has been incredible to watch, the care and detail they have put into the data collection and bring the stories of fallen service men and women to life is amazing.

“Nottinghamshire County Council deserves a lot of credit not only for supporting this project but also for open sourcing the code that powers the site so that other areas can benefit. A great example of technology for public good.”

For more information, visit | Roll of Honour | Nottinghamshire County Council.