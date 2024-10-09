Pupils put safety first to learn from team behind WalkSafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students and their families across Bassetlaw have been encouraged to monitor the safety of their journeys via a popular personal safety app, following a series of lunch time drop ins by North Notts BID.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Notts College, Tuxford Academy, Elizabethan Academy, Outwood Academy Valley, Outwood Academy Portland, Worksop College and Retford Oaks were all recently visited by the North Notts BID team to share more information on the tools available through WalkSafe, the latest crime prevention measure from the North Notts Business Crime Reduction Partnership (NNBCRP).

Available for the public to download for free, the WalkSafe app enables users to track their location and set timings so that chosen friends and family are aware of when they are expected to arrive at a destination. The app can send automatic alerts to their contacts on the app if they do not finish their journey close to their anticipated time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “Everyone has a responsibility to look after each other’s welfare away from home and that is particularly important to stress within our student population navigating to and from school as well as during their free time.

Joe Sentance, business engagement lead at North Notts BID, visited Outwood Academy Portland

“The WalkSafe app provides a free and immediate resource to spot potential signs of danger and will play a vital role supporting pupils in the district so they can make safe decisions. Through our visits to the local schools, colleges and sixth forms, our team had many productive discussions with pupils about their enthusiasm to use WalkSafe to look after themselves and their friends.”

Carolyn Blundell, associate executive principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “The WalkSafe app is an invaluable tool for keeping our students safe. It provides them with peace of mind knowing that they can get help quickly and easily if they need it. The app is also a great way for parents to track their children's location and ensure that they are getting home safely. We are grateful to North Notts BID for bringing this app to our schools and highly recommend it to other schools in the area.”

Sally added: “While the uptake of WalkSafe has been positive, we cannot stress enough the importance of providing a free resource like WalkSafe, not just in school settings but for accessing safe venues and refuge points, so that people can update on their whereabouts and be informed they are choosing the safest route to their destination."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The WalkSafe app complements North Notts BID’s DISC crime reporting app, digital radio scheme and the Night Angels - a support service for the Saturday night-time economy. It also supports the evening economy alongside the recent introduction of Best Bar None accreditation that ensures people can socialise safely.

As well as schools, the BID is also calling out for more hospitality venues to become registered WalkSafe venues. Eligible venues must provide at least one of the following:

Ask for Angela

Best Bar None accreditation

Active bystander trained

Security present

Available mobile charging points

Available sanitary products

LGBTQIA+ friendly

The WalkSafe app is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information, visit the North Notts BID website, northnottsbid.co.uk.