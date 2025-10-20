Pumpkin patches return to Bassetlaw for spooktacular free Halloween events

Families across Bassetlaw are in for a frightful treat this Halloween as North Notts BID, in partnership with Discover Worksop and Discover Retford, bring back the much-loved pumpkin patches to Worksop and Retford as part of a packed programme of free family fun.

On Friday 31 October from 11am to 3pm in Worksop's Old Market Square, families can enjoy pumpkin picking and carving, along with face painting and take part in the Fusion Family Trail.

Spooky STEAM activities will take place at the Fusion Energy Café, dancers from Zebra Studios will perform at 1:30pm, and children will have the chance to meet Rumi from the hit Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters between 11am and 1pm.

Over in Retford from 11am to 3pm in the Market Square, families can also take part in pumpkin picking and carving, with face painting available and fancy dress strongly encouraged - so expect ghosts, ghouls, and mini monsters to take over the square.

Visitors can also tuck in to the sweet treat bags on offer, as well as enjoying the spooky stilt walkers, shop window designs and a dance performance by Heather Turner Dance Tuition.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: "Alongside our partners Discover Worksop and Discover Retford, it's a thrilling opportunity to bring the pumpkin patches back to Worksop and Retford for families looking for free spooky entertainment over the October half-term.

“Annual celebratory events in our town centres capture the community spirit while also spotlighting fantastic local organisations, including the Fusion Energy Cafe along with Heather Turner and Zebra Studios.

“By offering free, safe, and imaginative entertainment for families right in the heart of our town centres, we’re building more opportunities for people to support local businesses and organisations, so grab your costumes and head over to our town centres for a day of Halloween fun.”

Visit the event pages for Worksop and Retford for the latest updates about the Halloween Family Fun Day.

For more information about North Notts BID, visit the website, https://northnottsbid.co.uk.