£18,000 in donations funds NHS careers events for students

An NHS careers event for year eight students in South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire was made possible through £17,625 in charitable donations.

Donors included Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity, Brookfield Retail LTD (through the NISA Making a Difference Locally awards), South Yorkshire Careers Hub and the East Midlands Careers Hub.

The event also received support with merchandise from North Notts College and Doncaster College.

Now in its seventh year, the ‘We Care into the Future’ careers events introduce students to diverse roles in health and social care available within the NHS and beyond.

Kieran Loftus, Strategic Hub Lead for South Yorkshire Careers Hub, said: “We're delighted to partner with DBTH to help young people explore a future career in healthcare - a massive employer in the region.

“We Care into the Future is a fantastic event featuring so many key healthcare roles and bringing them to life to inspire the next generation.”

“I'd encourage anyone wanting to support young people, or the future of the health and care sector, to consider donating.”

Hosted annually in Worksop and Doncaster, the event welcomed nearly 2,000 students from schools across the region this year – the highest number of attendees to date.

Professor Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Trust, said: “For many students, the We Care into the Future events can be the starting point of a whole career.

“Having those conversations early with the right people can really help our young people start to envision their future, and where they see themselves fitting in. At these events, we get to showcase the fantastic opportunities within the Trust and discuss the journey into these roles.”

Several new schools took part in this year’s events, with many already planning to return next year.

Students explored interactive activities such as CPR, physiotherapy equipment, and hazmat gear at the stalls.

Early feedback from students suggests that they not only found the event interesting but also gained a new understanding of - and interest in - healthcare careers. As one student shared: “Working for the NHS isn’t just being a doctor or nurse – it incorporates many roles that all work together to effectively provide help and support.”

The Trust would like to thank all sponsors of the events this year.

If you’d like to support the next We Care into the Future events, visit https://dbthcharity.co.uk/we-care-into-the-future/ or email the charity team: [email protected].

About DBTH Charity:

Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity is the official charity which supports Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust to go above and beyond by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for our patients, visitors and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.

These additional extras would not be possible without the support of our community. With your help, we can continue to work with our Trust to fund innovative and exciting projects that make a difference to our patients, their families and our colleagues who care for them.

Visit the charity website to find out more: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/