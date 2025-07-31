Bassetlaw District Council is inviting residents and businesses to have their say on a package of new planning guidance, known as Supplementary Planning Documents (SPDs).

SPDs support the existing Local Plan by providing guidance and support on how to interpret the adopted Plan policies and provide clear expectations regarding what developers should deliver.

Through the adopted Local Plan, the Council is committed to promoting high quality development and achieving positive results for local communities. The first five draft Supplementary Planning Documents (SPDs) help explain how the impact new development will have on existing services or infrastructure will be managed.

This includes guidance on affordable homes, developer contributions such as road improvements or new junctions, new health care facilities, and what we expect new development to look like to secure a quality design, amongst many other matters.

Proposed planning documents to improve development quality

Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Identity, Planning and Place said: “For the first time in 10 years, because of our adopted Local Plan, we are in a position to consult on new planning guidance about affordable housing, developer contributions for new infrastructure, biodiversity, design quality and healthy place-making.

“By setting out the Council’s expectations about the type of information that a planning application should include we are looking to raise the bar for planning application and development quality across the district to achieve positive outcomes for our communities.”

If approved, the SPDs will make sure developers and other interested parties understand what information should be included with any future planning applications, alongside what we as the Council expect developers to contribute to or deliver.

Clear guidance will help to streamline the planning process, if adhered to by developers, and will ultimately put the council in a strong position to better refuse poor quality applications.

The eight-week consultation runs from 23rd July to 11th September you can take part online through the council’s website: www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/supplementary-planning-documents, email [email protected] or pick up a paper copy from the council offices.

A summary of the comments received and how they have been considered will be presented to the Council’s Cabinet in Autumn 2025.