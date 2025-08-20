Political opinion: Cllr Julie Leigh - Recycling in Bassetlaw is set to get simpler

Recycling in Bassetlaw is set to get simpler from March next year as we will be introducing a few new ways to help you to reduce your waste.

Simpler Recycling aims to standardise recycling across the country and make it easier for households to understand how to recycle more.

Here in Bassetlaw this means that we will be collecting glass from households for the first time, as well as increasing the types of materials that can be put into our Blue Bins.

To support this, we’ll also be launching a new App that will provide key information on things like bin collection days based on where you live, precisely what items can be recycled, where they can be recycled, live updates on any disruptions to our collections, and much more.

All of this will be happening from March 2026 and we’ll be giving you more information about these changes over the coming weeks and months.

I’d like to remind everyone in Bassetlaw that a survey on Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) is still taking place, which will help to shape how council services are delivered in the future, and by who.

There are a number of proposals on the table and depending on where you live in Nottinghamshire, these proposals will look a little different. Up to now, political leaders have been debating which areas should join together to create two new councils.

Myself and a number of other leaders believe that the most credible option would be for Bassetlaw to join with Ashfield, Mansfield, Newark & Sherwood, and Gedling. But we also want to know what you think.

Please go to www.lgrnotts.org to learn more about LGR and complete the short survey.

Finally, over the last few weeks, you may have seen that the Council has been taking legal action against a number of people including the owner of the former Abbeymoor Nursing home who failed to keep the site safe, two landlords who endangered the safety of their tenants, and people who cause anti-social behaviour in our town centres.

In all of these cases, the offenders received significant fines, and this action shows that we are serious about keeping people safe and reducing anti-social behaviour in our district.