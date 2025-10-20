Platform partners with Lovell to deliver further affordable Newark homes at brand new development

Platform Home Ownership, in collaboration with Lovell Partnerships, will soon be launching a brand-new collection of affordable homes near Newark.

Part of a 309-home scheme on the site of a former Flowserve factory, the partnership will deliver a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom properties, available through Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy in Balderton, less than two miles south of the town centre and ready to move into early next year.

Set against the backdrop of the idyllic East Midlands countryside, each home at Hawton Grove has been designed with modern living in mind, combining open-plan layouts, contemporary fixtures and sustainable features.

Off Hawton Lane, Platform is continuing to open the door to the property ladder through Shared Ownership, adding to its portfolio of developments in the Newark region, including new homes at Fernwood Meadows and Lockview.

Interior of an existing Platform Home Ownership property in Nottinghamshire.

Mark Roe, partnerships director at Lovell Partnerships in the East Midlands, said: "This is a fantastic example of how revitalising formerly underused sites can bring forward not just houses, but new communities.

“The development is thoughtfully planned and well-located for residents to access the wider region and beyond, providing high-quality homes that meet their needs.

“We're proud to partner with Platform in delivering a substantial number of affordable options to support local demand - and look forward to seeing the first affordable residents move in next year."

Debra Taylor, Sales Consultant at Platform Home Ownership, said: “The homes at Hawton Grove will give many local people who had given up on the property ladder the chance to secure their dream home.

Platform has supported buyers across Nottinghamshire and beyond to secure a home of their own through an affordable route.

“Our collaboration with Lovell assures us that these homes will be built to the highest quality, and that we will continue our excellent track record of delivering for the people of Newark.

“We expect strong interest at Hawton Grove, not least due to its excellent location and homes that don’t compromise on cost, convenience and excellence.”