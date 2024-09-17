Pensioners in Bassetlaw are being asked to make sure they're not missing out on Pension Credit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Pension Credit tops up pension income, and if eligible, residents may also be able to access The Winter Fuel Payment, get help with rent and Council Tax, a free TV licence for 75-year-olds or over, or help with the cost of NHS services.
Bassetlaw residents are being advised to find out if they can claim by going online at www.gov.uk/pension-credit or by phone on 0800 99 1234.
Cllr Lynne Schuller, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing said: “It’s important pensioners make sure they’re getting the financial support they’re entitled to and I would encourage them to take advantage of the pension credit check by visiting the government website www.gov.uk/pension-credit or by calling 0800 99 1234.
“If they’re successful it could also bring about additional help with housing costs, council tax, heating bills and NHS services.”
It is estimated 880,000 households across the UK eligible for the support, worth on average £3,900 a year, are missing out.
People over State Pension age need to apply by 21 December, the last date for making a backdated claim, in order to receive this year’s Winter Fuel Payment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.