Pedal power helps Retford opticians go extra mile for charity

Colleagues at an opticians in Retford have raised more than £500 for Diabetes UK by completing a static bike ride challenge, covering an impressive 187 miles in one day. Taking it in turns on two exercise bikes outside the store on Market Place the team at Specsavers Retford collectively reached their 100-mile target, the distance between Retford and Whitby, then decided to keep peddling to raise additional funds.

Optical assistants Amy Barlow, Jessica Aldred, Gill Mitson, Collette Morris and Sophie Green took on the challenge along with Maddie Jones and Sally Hughes (optical assistant apprentices), Aimee Vernon-Mead (store manager), Lynda Williamson (aftercare manager) and store director Janet Archer. Matching the spirit of their fundraising efforts and mirroring their combined enthusiasm they all donned the most over the top sports kit they could find, including fluorescent leg warmers and bright retro sweatbands.

Retail director at Specsavers Retford, James Hardwick, says; ‘It was great to be able to support the valuable work Diabetes UK does with this event and at the same time it was a perfect way to show our support for our colleague Lynda who has Type 1 diabetes.

‘We’re really grateful to our customers and the Bassetlaw community for supporting our challenge and cheering us on throughout the day, helping us exceed our fundraising target and raise a fantastic £523 in total. Thank you so much to everyone. I’d also like to say thank you to Amy and Maddie from the team who did such a brilliant job organising the event.’

Alongside the fundraising efforts, the in-store team were on hand to highlight the warning signs in your eyes that could indicate diabetes, the importance of monitoring any changes in your vision and getting them checked out by your optometrist.

Priyen Kotcha, optometrist director at Specsavers Retford explains: ‘Diabetes can affect your eyes in many ways and, for some people, it can lead to diabetic retinopathy which, if not treated in time, can lead to sight loss. In its early stages the condition usually doesn’t pose any noticeable symptoms, so an eye test can pick it up before you do so we recommend that everyone has their eyes tested once every two years, or more often if recommended by your optometrist.’