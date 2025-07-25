Parks big and small being celebrated by Bassetlaw District Council
The district has three Green Flag Award winning parks, Langold Country Park, The Canch in Worksop and Retford’s Kings’ Park but also has some fantastic play parks across the district.
Some of these in the Worksop area have recently benefitted from exciting new play equipment thanks to an £158k play area improvement scheme, including at Raymoth Lane, Oakwood Mews and Meadow Lea.
Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods said: “Love Parks Week is a great opportunity to celebrate our parks of all shapes and sizes and all they have to offer for our residents.
“Green spaces are a vital resource for our communities, bringing people together and providing opportunities for residents to get active and improving their health and wellbeing.”
The Love Parks Week is organised by Keep Britain Tidy and takes place across the country between 25th of July and 3rd August.
It aims to highlight the vital role green spaces play in boosting the health and wellbeing of residents and communities. Play your part in ‘Love Parks Week’ by remembering to take your litter home, and respect access to nature and the countryside on your doorstep.
Over the summer holidays, free children’s activities are planned at some of our parks include Panto in the Park by Talegate Theatre at Kings’ Park in Retford, alongside an Extreme Wheels Roadshow drop-in every Tuesday at The Canch in Worksop.