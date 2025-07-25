Parks big and small being celebrated by Bassetlaw District Council

Pictured l-r: Cllr Neil Sanders, Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, and Cllr Laura Sanders.

Bassetlaw District Council is celebrating its parks big and small as part of the annual Love Parks Week.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The district has three Green Flag Award winning parks, Langold Country Park, The Canch in Worksop and Retford’s Kings’ Park but also has some fantastic play parks across the district.

Some of these in the Worksop area have recently benefitted from exciting new play equipment thanks to an £158k play area improvement scheme, including at Raymoth Lane, Oakwood Mews and Meadow Lea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods said: “Love Parks Week is a great opportunity to celebrate our parks of all shapes and sizes and all they have to offer for our residents.

“Green spaces are a vital resource for our communities, bringing people together and providing opportunities for residents to get active and improving their health and wellbeing.”

The Love Parks Week is organised by Keep Britain Tidy and takes place across the country between 25th of July and 3rd August.

It aims to highlight the vital role green spaces play in boosting the health and wellbeing of residents and communities. Play your part in ‘Love Parks Week’ by remembering to take your litter home, and respect access to nature and the countryside on your doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the summer holidays, free children’s activities are planned at some of our parks include Panto in the Park by Talegate Theatre at Kings’ Park in Retford, alongside an Extreme Wheels Roadshow drop-in every Tuesday at The Canch in Worksop.