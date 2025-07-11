Over 1100 days wild and still counting the wildlife dad jokes!

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust is delighted to have the support of local business and nature enthusiast Ian Stephens of Lawn Master Notts social media fame!

Ian (@lawnmasternotts) is a regular poster to the social media platforms highlighting his daily photo capture of wildlife…alongside a dad joke or pun! But also helps promote his love of wildlife to others through his engagement on X (Previously known as Twitter) during the business tweets on #SBSWinnersHour.

Ian’s social posts have led to him producing and publishing a book of his daily positive nature photos which The Trust is delighted to have been a beneficiary of the sales from, alongside Bassetlaw Hospice, Ian’s two top charities he supports. Ian has raised over £1400 from the sales of the book and Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and Bassetlaw Hospice have each received £710 from the sales of his first book alone as Ian does not take anything from the profits himself.

The Trust is even more delighted that Ian has now just published his second book! Highlighting his second year of continual daily photos on social media. The daily photo social posts all started when Ian joined in on The Wildlife Trusts annual June campaign called 30 Days Wild. The public are asked to sign up and take part to engage with nature as they go about their usual daily lives – following on post June with encouragement to go 365 Days Wild! Ian has taken this further and has now been taking continual daily wildlife photos for over 1100 days! That’s over three years of solid content on social media.

Emily Patrick, Partnerships and Trusts Manager of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust presenting Ian Stephens of Lawn Master with his Business Supporter certificate at Idle Valley Nature Reserve.

The 30 Days Wild campaign encourages the general public to take more notice of what nature is about them, which can sometimes be a surprise until we stop and take notice.

Now in his fourth year of daily nature photos, Ian is already planning a third book and investigating if it could be a world record!

Ian states, “I would be interested to hear from Guinness World Records if there is a chance to be listed, so have been in touch to see if I could enter!”

Ian continues, “It’s a pleasure to share my images, which are just taken on a phone camera, nothing fancy. It’s easy to do in my line of work, working outdoors as well as on my daily dog walks and brings pleasure to so many that comment on my social media accounts.”

Emily Patrick, Partnerships and Trusts Manager of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said, “Although Ian runs a very small team, we are delighted with his regular creative support online helping to raise awareness of our Trust and the importance of nature but also financially through being a Business Supporter and his ingenious fundraising.”

She continued, “We hope it inspires other companies to get involved whether through Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trusts Business Partnership Scheme or our Wild Work Days which provide fantastic opportunities for employees to get out in nature and bond through practical conservation tasks on the Trusts reserves. It all helps to keep green spaces for wildlife whilst engaging people with nature in their daily lives. Ian is particularly creative in his support through his social media and fundraising. We hope it inspires others to take action for wildlife too to create a Wilder Nottinghamshire for all!”

Ian’s books (Both one and two) can be purchased via the publishers website greencatbooks.com/ian-stephens with an option to request a personal message written inside too!

For further information on becoming a Business Partner with Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust then please visit the website nottinghamshirewildlife.org/support-us/business-partnerships.