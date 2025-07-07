Outwood students set for trip of a lifetime

Students from Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) are preparing for an extraordinary journey to Cambodia, where they will participate in community development projects with Camps International. This once-in-a-lifetime trip will see students from years 10, 11 and post-16 engage in vital environmental work, achieve their open water diving certification, and contribute to local community initiatives.

For 12 years, Outwood schools have partnered with Camps International to provide extraordinary student expeditions. However, this year introduces a ground-breaking change: students from 17 Outwood secondary schools will, for the first time, participate in a singular, collective trip, allowing them to collaborate and build relationships with peers from different schools within the Outwood family.

More than 200 students and 22 staff members from across the Outwood family of schools will spend four weeks in Cambodia this summer. They will start their journey in Siem Reap, where they will spend 25 days, before heading to the capital city of Phnom Penh. Under the expert guidance of Camps International, a leader in responsible and ethical expeditions, participants will undertake a PADI open water scuba diving course.

The trip is designed to cultivate a range of essential skills, including teamwork, problem-solving, cultural awareness, and environmental stewardship. Students will participate in various activities, all of which will contribute towards 10 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including clean water and sanitation, reduced inequalities, climate action, and life below water.

Students will take part in community projects

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal at OGAT said: "I am so pleased that this trip has come to fruition. The planning started as we returned from the COVID pandemic and I wanted to give students something to look forward to. It is important to give our students incredible experiences outside of the classroom.

“This expedition will see our students from 17 Outwood schools come together, working on community projects in Cambodia and creating everlasting memories. They will be challenged to step out of their comfort zones, work as a team and have lots of fun along the way. Working in partnerships with Camps International has enabled us to organise a trip of such significant scale. I am looking forward to hearing all about what our students and staff get up to when they return and wish them all a fantastic time.”

Outwood Grange Academies Trust is committed to providing exceptional opportunities that broaden horizons and prepare students for future success. It is dedicated to fostering global citizens who are equipped to tackle real-world challenges.

Camps International is an award-winning expedition provider that delivers sustainable and ethical volunteer and adventure travel experiences across the globe. Its projects focus on conservation, community development, and education, ensuring that participants make a real, positive impact on the areas they visit.

OGAT would also like to express its appreciation to Morse Coaches, York and Johnson Bros (Tours) Ltd, Worksop, who will be providing free coach travel for staff and students.