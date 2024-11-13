On your marks to apply for Talented Athletes funding and follow in Charlotte Henshaw's footsteps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest funding round to support Notts’ budding Olympians, Paralympians and Special Olympians is now open.

The £50,000 Talented Athletes Fund aims to support local athletes with training and equipment costs to ultimately help them follow in the footsteps of sport stars such as Mansfield’s Charlotte Henshaw MBE.

She became British paracanoeing’s first-ever double Paralympic champion in Paris this year and previously received support from the Talented Athletes Fund.

Nottinghamshire County Council has continued its commitment to support more up-and-coming athletes to recognise their potential in their chosen sport, particularly those competing in disability/parasports who may require expensive adapted equipment, clothing, or have higher transport costs.

Photo shows hurdler Eniola Ajajbe in action

With rising costs, grants up to £1,000 are available for Nottinghamshire athletes who have represented their country at national events in the last 24 months, which includes a range of Sport England-recognised sports, from speed skating to swimming and from fencing to table tennis, and have until Monday 2 December 2024 to apply.

Eniola Ajajbe, 20, benefited from the last round of funding. Despite battling some minor injuries, she was a British university championships finalist in the 60 metre hurdles for the University of Nottingham.

Currently busy training, she said: "I would like to thank Nottinghamshire County Council for the funds I received and would recommend others to apply for it. It has really helped me towards travel costs so I can compete and train."

Councillor Scott Carlton, the council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health, said: “Coaching and related costs are rising, making training and competing in performance sport very challenging, so we are proud to continue this fund to help as many of the county's talented sports people as possible overcome any potential financial hurdles.

“We have strong history of sporting success in our county and want to see even more athletes follow in the footsteps of inspirational sports stars such as Charlotte Henshaw MBE. Becoming a double paracanoe champion at the Paris games was such an amazing achievement.”

Local sports stars who have also previously received this funding include gymnast Becky Downie, swimmer Ollie Hynd, athletes Richard Whitehead and Sophie Hahn and show jumper Sophie Wells.

Kerryn Chamberlin, Deputy Chief Executive of Active Notts, added: “These grants can really help overcome some of the financial challenges that competitive sport creates for people, such as travel expenses, equipment, coaching fees or even gym memberships. For our local athletes, this opportunity might be their path towards competing at the Olympics, Paralympics, or Special Olympics, and is not one to be missed.

“We would love budding athletes from all over the county to apply to this fund, no matter what their background."

A new-look application form has been introduced to help make the process even easier. To apply or to check eligibility, go to Local Communities Fund: Talented Athletes | Nottinghamshire County Council

The fund will be open until Monday, December 2. Funding will be allocated to successful applicants from next spring.