Nurse who provided exceptional care to a patient and her family wins national award

Julie Tyler, Home Oxygen Respiratory Nurse, Nottinghamshire Healthcare.

During Community Services Week (22-26 September), we are celebrating Julie Tyler, Home Oxygen Respiratory Nurse at Nottinghamshire Healthcare, who was recently awarded a Cavell Star Award. Cavell Star Awards are given to nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants who shine bright and show exceptional care.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by the NHS Confederation and NHS Providers, the week brings community services to life and celebrates the successes and the impact this has on people's lives.

Julie received this award following fantastic feedback she received from the daughter of a patient, who was so grateful for the outstanding care Julie had provided for her mum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The daughter said: “I just wanted to drop you a line to try and express how grateful my mum was, and I am for everything you did for her.

“I know you were instrumental in the process of her being accepted for a council bungalow last year, which dramatically improved her quality of life. She also made several new friends after attending pulmonary rehab and the breathe easy group, which then led to another group meeting she enjoyed at Mansfield museum.

“But above all that was the impact you had on her personally. Whenever we’d been to see you at the oxygen clinic, she was so much more positive about everything, and I know your straight talking approach to the difficulties she was facing was something that really resonated with her. She believed that you were by far the best person in the whole of the NHS and she’d met quite a few over the years.

“You know as well as anyone, her physical health had been deteriorating for some “time, but it wasn’t until our last couple of visits when you were able to get her to open up that I realised how much she was struggling mentally. In a way, you helped me face the reality of her situation and since then, me and mum were able to have better conversations about how she felt, which helped us both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The medical team on the ward did all they could to prevent her suffering, and I can take a lot of comfort from the fact that my mum had no unfinished business, and we were able to spend her final hours together.

“I want you to know how much of a difference you made to my mum’s life.”

Julie’s role as a Home Oxygen Respiratory Specialist Nurse involves assessing patients for home oxygen both in clinic and in their own homes and ensuring that oxygen is prescribed safely and that appropriate assessments within the home are carried out. Julie works closely with patients, colleagues, respiratory consultants and outside agencies to ensure that patients receive outstanding quality care.

Amy Eagle, Care Group Director – Community and Specialist Health Services said: “We are so proud ofJulie for all she does for her patients and their loved ones to ensure they receive the very best care. The feedback from the patient’s daughter really highlights what an incredible difference she made to the patient and her family when they needed her support. It is fantastic to see her get recognised nationally for this. Well done.”