Notts nurse shortlisted in British Journal of Nursing Awards

Nottinghamshire Healthcare is proud to share that Christian Shanley, Clinical Nurse Practitioner at the Trust is shortlisted in the British Journal of Nursing Awards, in the Mental Health Nurse of the Year category.

Chris works at Arnold Lodge, a medium secure inpatient service for adults, including older people, with mental illness and/or personality disorder.

He successfully balances delivering expert care to patients, whilst leading service improvement projects, training, and contributing to the wider governance of the hospital.

He is highly influential in patients’ ongoing recovery journey, applying knowledge of forensic care pathways, and the psychological interventions required to support patients’

Christian Shanley, Clinical Nurse Practitioner

recovery to ensure they are getting the best possible care.

His compassionate approach and commitment to understanding each patient's unique needs create an atmosphere of trust and safety. He not only advocates for patients but also empowers nursing staff to do the same, instilling a strong sense of ethics and responsibility that is so significant within a medium secure setting.

Chris said: I’m proud to be shortlisted in these awards. Despite huge current challenges within the NHS our priority is on providing the best possible care to our patients, and I’m honoured to be recognised by my colleagues who put me forward.”

His ability to de-escalate tense situations with calmness and professionalism is truly impressive, where he will put himself forward to take leadership on the ward and the admission of our most unwell patients. Chris has made a significant difference in patients’ lives and recovery this way by being able to build therapeutic rapport, essential for those who may feel vulnerable or misunderstood, to ensure they feel safe to express their concerns and engage in their treatment plans

Jacky Chapman, Forensic Care Group Director for Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “Huge congratulations to Chris on being shortlisted for these national awards. He is an outstanding nurse, dedicated to our patients and committed to providing individualised support, ensuring they receive the care that is best for them and will be most successful in their recovery. He really deserves this national recognition and we wish him the best of luck for the awards ceremony.”

Chris initially developed and excelled in our women’s pathway over many years, particularly in the management and formulation of patients with complex trauma. He was an early pioneer of trauma-informed care in this context.

He has taken the role of clinical nurse to new heights in our hospital, and is deeply respected by all staff and patients he has worked with.

The awards are taking place on Friday (21 March).