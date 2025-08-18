Notts funeral director warns against uninsured foreign travel

Jackie Lymn Rose, A.W. Lymn

Nottinghamshire’s largest independent funeral director, A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service, is urging holidaymakers to ensure they have the correct insurance this summer before travelling abroad.

Holidays overseas are the highlight of many people’s summers. But leaving the country, even for a long weekend, does not come without some risk. Travel insurance is crucial for covering the costs of repatriation of a body in the unfortunate event of death overseas. But according to a 2024 Forbes Advisor poll, 43% of respondents do not buy cover when travelling at all. [1]

It can be upsetting to think about the possibility of a death abroad, but Jackie Lymn Rose, fourth-generation Lymn and company Director at the award-winning family business, has stressed the importance of taking the necessary precautions and having the right protections in place.

Jackie said: “While some countries and holiday destinations require proof of insurance as a prerequisite to travel, this is not the case across the board. Nevertheless, we highly recommend that every individual planning a holiday takes out the appropriate travel insurance to make sure they have the right cover in place in the event of the worst-case scenario.

“While we appreciate that in some instances travel insurance may be a costly expense, unfortunately, we have experienced firsthand the emotional devastation, psychological distress and financial impact a death abroad can have when the deceased is not covered. We once dealt with a family which was told it would cost €100,000 to bring their loved one back from Lanzarote because they did not have the right insurance. This is an incredible amount of money, and the family did not seek our advice on whether the quotation was correct. Consequently, the deceased was buried in Lanzarote.”

Travel insurance will likely cover the main costs of repatriation as well as legal, interpretation and translation fees. If a person did not have insurance, it is the responsibility of the bereaved to appoint and pay for either a burial or cremation abroad or organise for the body to be brought back to the UK.

A.W. Lymn currently engages in dozens of incoming and outgoing repatriations each year. When a death occurs abroad and it is decided that the remains will be brought back to England, cultural and language differences can complicate and prolong the situation for the bereaved. This is because legal and practical issues must be dealt with in the country of death.

Firstly, the death must be registered in the country where the person died. To bring the deceased back to their country of residence, an international funeral director will need to work with a local funeral director in the country of death. Repatriation can only take place once all local procedures are complete, which in some instances could include a post-mortem examination depending on the circumstances surrounding the death. When the right cover is in place, the process is handled by the insurer.

Anyone transporting human remains by air must follow strict International Air Transport Association (IATA) rules that determine how the deceased and coffin should be prepared before flight. However, Jackie notes that some remains from abroad do not comply with these regulations, recalling occasions where the deceased has arrived to A.W. Lymn without being embalmed, despite that being a key requirement for repatriation. This could mean a family is advised not to visit the chapel of rest to pay their last respects.

Jackie, who has more than 30 years’ experience dealing with repatriation, added: “We have been caring for the bereaved for more than a century, and to hear of the emotional turmoil travelling without the right insurance can cause is heartbreaking.

“It is essential to do your research before travelling abroad. It can be human nature to assume such adversities won’t impact us directly. But it is vital to ensure the right policies are in place to protect against unforeseen circumstances. While we always hope a claim will never be necessary, having a comprehensive travel insurance policy will always offer valuable peace of mind when holidaying abroad.”